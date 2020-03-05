SPORTS DIGEST: Michigan City's Trinity Thompson earns All-State honors

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Purdue tops Spartans at Big Ten Tournament: Karissa McLaughlin scored 17 points, Ae'Rianna Harris and Fatou Diagne posted double-doubles and ninth-seeded Purdue defeated eighth-seeded Michigan State 72-63 on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Harris scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots, which was one short of her Purdue record in the tournament set when she was a freshman in 2017. Diagne came off the bench to get 11 points and 12 rebounds. Dominique Oden scored 15 points for the Boilermakers (18-13), who ended a three-game losing streak and now face top-seeded and sixth-ranked Maryland in the quarterfinals on Friday.

MEN'S GOLF

McIlroy leads Bay Hill after bogey boost: Rory McIlroy avoided a big number early and delivered his best shot late Thursday at Bay Hill on his way to a 6-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead among early starters in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. McIlroy had his sixth consecutive opening round of 68 or lower, another great start for the world's No. 1 player. It just didn't feel that way early. Trying to hammer an 8-iron to a back flag on his second hole of the day at No. 11, the ball landed short and left of the green and rolled into the water. He took a penalty drop, hit a pedestrian chip and escaped with a bogey by making a 10-foot putt. Three birdies and an eagle — a 3-iron from a fairway bunker to 25 feet — gave him a one-shot lead over Talor Gooch, who did all his scoring in a six-hole stretch. The group at 68 included Sam Burns and Christian Bezuidenhout of South Africa, who is facing a big stretch of golf as he tries to get into the Masters.