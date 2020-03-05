SPORTS DIGEST: Michigan City's Trinity Thompson earns All-State honors

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wolves’ Thompson earns state honors: Michigan City’s Trinity Thompson was named an Indiana Girls Junior All-Star and landed a spot on the Underclass All-State Supreme 15, the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced. Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers also is an Underclass Supreme 15 selection, while her teammates Dash Shaw and Abby Stoddard were named Senior Large School All-State. Other local honorees included South Central’s Amber Wolf (Senior Small School All-State), Crown Point’s Lilly Stoddard (Underclass Large School All-State) and Bishop Noll’s Courtney Blakely (Underclass Small School All-State). Receiving honorable mention were seniors Ashley Craycraft of Chesterton, Olivia Klinger of Washington Twp., Ally McConnell of Marquette, Amanda Schreiber of Hanover Central, Sarah Zabrecky of Munster and Hope Zylstra of Covenant Christian. Merrillville’s Terri Miller and LaPorte’s Ryinn Ott were underclass honorable mention picks.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Valparaiso's Kiser named to Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Second Team: Valparaiso senior John Kiser is a scholar and an athlete. He was named to the Missouri Valley Conference's All-Academic Second Team after earning a 3.53 grade-point average. He is studying mechanical engineering. Students are nominated for the recognition, as voted on by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), and must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.20 GPA. Kiser was also named to the all-bench team on Wednesday. Donovan Clay was on the all-freshmen team. Sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty picked up a trio of all-conference honors, including first team, most-improved — along with Mileek McMillan — and all-defense.
Northern Iowa's Jacobson named MVC Coach of the Year: For the fourth time, Northern Iowa Coach Ben Jacobson was named Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year. He beat first-year Southern Illinois coach Bryan Mullins by six points (108-102). Indiana State's Greg Lansing finished third and Loyola's Porter Moser finished fourth.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Purdue tops Spartans at Big Ten Tournament: Karissa McLaughlin scored 17 points, Ae'Rianna Harris and Fatou Diagne posted double-doubles and ninth-seeded Purdue defeated eighth-seeded Michigan State 72-63 on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Harris scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots, which was one short of her Purdue record in the tournament set when she was a freshman in 2017. Diagne came off the bench to get 11 points and 12 rebounds. Dominique Oden scored 15 points for the Boilermakers (18-13), who ended a three-game losing streak and now face top-seeded and sixth-ranked Maryland in the quarterfinals on Friday.
MEN'S GOLF
McIlroy leads Bay Hill after bogey boost: Rory McIlroy avoided a big number early and delivered his best shot late Thursday at Bay Hill on his way to a 6-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead among early starters in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. McIlroy had his sixth consecutive opening round of 68 or lower, another great start for the world's No. 1 player. It just didn't feel that way early. Trying to hammer an 8-iron to a back flag on his second hole of the day at No. 11, the ball landed short and left of the green and rolled into the water. He took a penalty drop, hit a pedestrian chip and escaped with a bogey by making a 10-foot putt. Three birdies and an eagle — a 3-iron from a fairway bunker to 25 feet — gave him a one-shot lead over Talor Gooch, who did all his scoring in a six-hole stretch. The group at 68 included Sam Burns and Christian Bezuidenhout of South Africa, who is facing a big stretch of golf as he tries to get into the Masters.