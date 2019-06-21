College baseball
Michigan makes CWS finals: Michigan has gone from being an anxious team playing not to lose the Big Ten regular-season championship a month ago to one that is carefree and just two wins away from the national championship.
The Wolverines ended up letting that conference title slip away, and it was a lesson learned.
"Now they're loose and laughing and smiling and having a great time and not thinking ahead, not making the moment too big," Wolverines coach Erik Bakich said. "They're just playing pitch to pitch and competing as hard as they can. When they make mistakes, they're aggressive mistakes. That's a sign of a group that isn't scared and the moment isn't too big for them."
Michigan had no problem playing free and easy Friday. The Wolverines scored in all but one inning against a struggling Texas Tech pitching staff and beat the Red Raiders 15-3. Next stop is the College World Series finals, where they'll open a best-of-three series against Vanderbilt or Louisville on Monday.
Men's soccer
US squad gets shot at payback in Gold Cup match: Nearly two years ago, the U.S. men's soccer team was dealt its most devastating loss in three decades, absorbing an impossible-to-imagine setback that shattered an entire program.
The Americans can soon get some payback, though with much less at stake.
Coming off a shutout of an inferior Guyana team in its CONCACAF Gold Cup opener, the U.S. faces Trinidad and Tobago for the first time Saturday since Oct. 10, 2017, when the Soca Warriors stunned the Americans 2-1 and ended their streak of seven World Cup appearances.
The embarrassing defeat still resonates within in U.S. soccer circles and epitomizes the beauty and cruelty of the international game. The U.S. only needed a tie against the world's 99th ranked team, which had nothing on the line, but failed in spectacular fashion before a sparse crowd that watched American soccer dealt a wound that's still healing.
The U.S. squad became an instant punchline for pundits. The colossal defeat also led to a slow, seismic overhaul of the men's program, which has been overshadowed for decades by the powerful U.S. women, three-time World Cup champions who are currently feasting in France on all their opponents.
But while many U.S. soccer fans want revenge for that soggy night in Couva, Trinidad, two years ago, this group of U.S. players is determined to look forward. There's nothing they can do to change the past.
"You look at how many of these guys were paying that day in Trinidad, not a ton," U.S. midfielder Wil Trapp said when asked if revenge was a motivator. "For us, as a federation, there is a lot bit of that angle. But for us as players, it's about winning the game. Period."
Olympics
Michigan State OKs independent probe of handling of Nassar: Michigan State University on Friday authorized what officials said would be an independent investigation into the handling of sexual assault complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar, the school's latest attempt to rebuild trust with his victims and the campus community.
The board of trustees voted unanimously to hire Chicago-based law firm McDermott Will & Emery to investigate and release a public report. The move came about 2 1/2 years after trustees said an internal review was being led by Patrick Fitzgerald, a former Chicago federal prosecutor with the New York-based firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.
That review came under criticism because the firm was also assisting the university in anticipation of civil lawsuits and facilitating cooperation with law enforcement following Nassar's 2016 arrest. No report was made public.
"Today, this board together as one has decided to rip off the Band-Aid," said trustee Brian Mosallam. "The results of this investigation will be shared with all of you in a public report. ... There will be accountability."