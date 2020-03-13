SPORTS DIGEST: Missouri Valley Conference cancels spring sports amid coronavirus pandemic

COLLEGE SPORTS
Missouri Valley Conference cancels spring sports: Valparaiso springs sports teams have seen their season end, many before they could play a home competition. The Missouri Valley Conference and Summit League announced they're cancelling all spring sports, including conference championships, amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Crusaders competed in the Valley for baseball, men's and women's golf, women's tennis, men's and women's track and field, and baseball. The men's tennis team was in the Summit League. “The events of the last 48 hours have been nothing short of heartbreaking as we’ve entered previously unprecedented territory with the cancellation of numerous winter and spring contests over this and the coming weeks," Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said in a release. "It has been difficult to see our student-athletes lose meaningful games and practices through no fault of their own. In some cases, seasons and careers have ended abruptly. In my time working in collegiate athletics, I have developed a deep appreciation for the work that our student-athletes put into their studies and sports.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Grand Canyon fires Majerle: Grand Canyon has fired basketball coach Dan Majerle after seven seasons. The school announced the former Phoenix Suns star's firing Thursday, hours after the Western Athletic Conference and NCAA Tournament were canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus. Marjele was hired in 2013 to help usher the Antelopes through its transition into Division I. Grand Canyon won at least 20 games its first two years in Division I, but went 13-17 this season. The Antelopes appeared to be one track for having a successful start to their Division I era, but missed out on the NCAA Tournament the first two years by losing to New Mexico State in the WAC tournament title game. Majerle had a record of 136-89 at Grand Canyon.
Pitino will return for eighth season at Minnesota: Minnesota coach Richard Pitino will return for his eighth season with the program, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, without authorization to speak publicly on the matter. The 37-year-old Pitino has a 127-108 record with the Gophers, including a 48-82 mark in Big Ten regular-season play. They finished 12th in the 14-team league in 2019-20, winning their first-round game in the conference tournament on Wednesday before the Big Ten canceled the remainder of the event out of precaution for the coronavirus pandemic.