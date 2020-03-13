SPORTS DIGEST: Missouri Valley Conference cancels spring sports amid coronavirus pandemic

COLLEGE SPORTS

Missouri Valley Conference cancels spring sports: Valparaiso springs sports teams have seen their season end, many before they could play a home competition. The Missouri Valley Conference and Summit League announced they're cancelling all spring sports, including conference championships, amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Crusaders competed in the Valley for baseball, men's and women's golf, women's tennis, men's and women's track and field, and baseball. The men's tennis team was in the Summit League. “The events of the last 48 hours have been nothing short of heartbreaking as we’ve entered previously unprecedented territory with the cancellation of numerous winter and spring contests over this and the coming weeks," Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said in a release. "It has been difficult to see our student-athletes lose meaningful games and practices through no fault of their own. In some cases, seasons and careers have ended abruptly. In my time working in collegiate athletics, I have developed a deep appreciation for the work that our student-athletes put into their studies and sports.