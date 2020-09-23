SPORTS DIGEST: Missouri Valley Conference commissioner to retire after 33 years

College sports

MVC commissioner to retire after 33 years: Doug Elgin, the commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference for the past 33 years, announced today that he will be stepping down from the position following the 2020-21 academic year. “I’m announcing my retirement at this time in order to provide our MVC Presidents Council with the appropriate time to guide the search for the next commissioner,” said Elgin. A national search will be conducted, with Atlanta-based Parker Executive Search handling the recruitment of candidates and the coordination of the hiring process. Named the Missouri Valley’s ninth commissioner on May 17, 1988, Elgin is the longest-serving commissioner in the league’s 114-year history and is also the longest-tenured commissioner currently employed at any of NCAA’s multi-sport Division I conferences.

College golf

VU announces plans for fall schedule: The Valparaiso University men’s and women’s golf programs will become the first Valpo teams to compete in outside competition during the 2020-2021 academic and athletic year. The return of Valpo Athletics will occur on Monday, with the start of the two-day Flyer Intercollegiate hosted by Lewis University at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Lemont, Illinois. Both the men’s and women’s programs will participate in this event. The men’s tournament will feature 36 holes on Monday and the final 18 holes on Tuesday, while the women’s tournament will be comprised of 18 holes each day. In addition to the aforementioned tournament, each Valpo program will compete in one dual match during the fall. The women will host Grace College for 18 holes of stroke play on Wednesday at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton. The Valpo men are slated to travel to Burlington, Iowa to compete in a dual match against Missouri Valley Conference foe Drake on Oct. 15. The match will occur at Spirit Hollow Golf Course.