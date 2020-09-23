 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Missouri Valley Conference commissioner to retire after 33 years
urgent

  • Updated
Doug Elgin

College sports

MVC commissioner to retire after 33 years: Doug Elgin, the commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference for the past 33 years, announced today that he will be stepping down from the position following the 2020-21 academic year. “I’m announcing my retirement at this time in order to provide our MVC Presidents Council with the appropriate time to guide the search for the next commissioner,” said Elgin. A national search will be conducted, with Atlanta-based Parker Executive Search handling the recruitment of candidates and the coordination of the hiring process. Named the Missouri Valley’s ninth commissioner on May 17, 1988, Elgin is the longest-serving commissioner in the league’s 114-year history and is also the longest-tenured commissioner currently employed at any of NCAA’s multi-sport Division I conferences.

College golf

VU announces plans for fall schedule: The Valparaiso University men’s and women’s golf programs will become the first Valpo teams to compete in outside competition during the 2020-2021 academic and athletic year. The return of Valpo Athletics will occur on Monday, with the start of the two-day Flyer Intercollegiate hosted by Lewis University at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Lemont, Illinois. Both the men’s and women’s programs will participate in this event. The men’s tournament will feature 36 holes on Monday and the final 18 holes on Tuesday, while the women’s tournament will be comprised of 18 holes each day. In addition to the aforementioned tournament, each Valpo program will compete in one dual match during the fall. The women will host Grace College for 18 holes of stroke play on Wednesday at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton. The Valpo men are slated to travel to Burlington, Iowa to compete in a dual match against Missouri Valley Conference foe Drake on Oct. 15. The match will occur at Spirit Hollow Golf Course.

Prep sports

PA schools allowing more sports fans after court ruling: Some Pennsylvania school districts are letting more fans in the stands after a federal judge's ruling that tossed statewide pandemic limits on crowd size, although legislative Republicans on Wednesday lost an effort to enshrine local control of school sports into law. The state Department of Education has asked schools to voluntarily comply with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's since-invalidated gathering restrictions, which had been set at 25 indoors and 250 outdoors until last week's court ruling that such limits were unconstitutional.The Wolf administration is appealing that ruling, but a number of districts have already opted to go their own way. They include the Altoona Area School District, which will allow up to 3,400 spectators at Mansion Park Stadium — 33% of its capacity — for Friday's game. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for school sports, told member schools that Wolf's caps aren't mandatory, "at least for the moment," and that each school can make its own decision on crowds at games.

Tags

