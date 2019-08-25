Pro baseball
Mooney leads RailCats to win: Marcus Mooney was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored Sunday in the RailCats' 4-1 win over Lincoln. Abel Arocho was 2-for-5. The RailCats activated right-hander David Griffin from the 7-day disabled list and he started against the Saltdogs. Griffin went four innings with four strikeouts. Andrew Cartier threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win. Sandy Lugo picked up the save with a strikeout in an inning's work. Left-handed pitcher Seth Hougesen on the 7-day disabled list retroactive to Friday. Raymond Jones had a solo home run, but the RailCats lost 5-2 to Lincoln on Saturday. Randy Santiesteban was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored.
Women's soccer
VU falls to Oakland: Georgia Henkel made two saves Sunday, but Valparaiso lost 1-0 to Oakland. The Crusaders fall to 0-2.
Youth baseball
Louisiana wins 1st LLWS title: For the second straight day, a line drive found the glove of Louisiana shortstop Stan Wiltz and a dogpile ensued in the infield at Lamade Stadium. Stan was fine with all that. Nothing seemed to go wrong for the boys from River Ridge over the last week at the Little League World Series, and Stan's catch ended the game and the tournament Sunday, with Louisiana shutting out Curacao 8-0 to win the state's first LLWS title. "It felt like my glove was a magnet," said Stan, who got his team into the championship on Saturday with a game-ending unassisted double play against Hawaii. Pitcher Egan Prather tossed a two-hit shutout Sunday, throwing 88 pitches over six innings. His performance in the championship caps off a solid tournament on the mound in which he picked up two victories and struck out 19 batters in 14 1/3 innings. The offensive breakthrough came in the fifth inning for Louisiana as the club representing the Southwest region scored four runs on four hits to seize control. Reece Roussel smacked an RBI double that was followed by Marshall Louque's RBI single, his third hit of the day. Reece and Marshall slugged their way into the record book. Each smacked a pair of doubles to finish with seven for the tournament and set a record. Reece also added to the LLWS hits record he broke Saturday, finishing with 17. The previous mark was 14.
Pro golf
Ko closes strong for title: Top-ranked Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 on Sunday to win the CP Women's Open by five shots over Nicole Broch Larsen. The South Korean pulled away with six birdies on the back nine to finish the tournament at 26-under 262. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada (69) finished seven shots off the lead in a tie for third place with American Lizette Salas (64). Ko and Broch Larsen, who is from Denmark, entered the final round tied for the lead.