Pro baseball
Mooney’s career day guides RailCats to win, series victory: Marcus Mooney hit the first professional grand slam, drove in a career career-high six RBIs in a 14-9 win on Sunday to defeat the Milwaukee Milkmen at Routine Field. Sunday’s win gives Gary their second series win of the month and the RailCats fifth victory in six games against the Milkmen. Alex Crosby also homered for the 'Cats. Also, Gary activated left-handed pitcher Seth Hougesen from the 7-day disabled list with a fatigued left arm retroactive to July 9 before Sunday’s game and signed rookie right-handed pitcher Nile Ball before Saturday’s series opener. Hougesen recorded his first professional win in the win over Milwaukee after allowing four runs in a career-high five innings pitched. In order to make room for Ball and Hougesen on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed right-handed pitcher Frank Moscatiello on the 7-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday and placed right-handed pitcher Colby Morris on irrevocable waivers before a 10-3 series-opening win.
College baseball
Plastiak helps Oilmen gain split: Jake Plastiak combined for three doubles and two RBIs Sunday, helping the NWI Oilmen split a doubleheader against Southland. The Oilmen won the opener 4-3 in eight innings and lost the nightcap 5-1. Jackson Dvorak had a solo homer in the opener and a double in the nightcap. Brandon Petkoff had a solo homer in the nightcap.
Pro golf
Koepka pulls away from McIlroy for title: Brooks Koepka turned his final-round duel with Rory McIlroy into a runaway for his first World Golf Championships title. Koepka had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine to take the lead and never trailed the rest of the way, closing with a 5-under 65 for a three-shot victory in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Ko wins her second major of the season: Jin Young Ko won her second major title of the season at the Evian Championship and returned to No. 1 in the women's world ranking. Ko closed with a 4-under 67 in the rain and seized control when Hyo Joo Kim took a triple bogey from the bunker on the 14th hole.
Langer extends historic mark with Senior Open win: Bernhard Langer closed with a 4-under 66 in the rain at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to win the Senior British Open and extend his record with 11 senior majors. Langer, who started the final round three shots behind Paul Broadhurst, ran off six birdies through 14 holes to seize control with a four-shot lead, and a pair of late bogeys didn't cost him.
Pro cycling
Bernal brings home Colombia's first Tour de France crown: The skies over Paris were yellow, ignited by a glorious golden sunset. The partying fans' shirts were yellow, Colombians making themselves at home on the Champs-Elysees. But the yellow that counted most was the iconic jersey that fit so snugly on the slim shoulders of Egan Bernal.mHis crowning Sunday as the Tour de France's youngest post-World War II champion, and its first from South America, heralded the birth of a new supernova in the cycling universe. Winning a Tour for the ages at the unusually young age of 22 immediately prompted the question: How many more might he win? "I am the most happy guy in the world. I just won the Tour de France, and, yeah, I can't believe it," Bernal said, looking bemused on the podium in the race winner's jersey and silhouetted by the splendid sunset.