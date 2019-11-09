COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valparaiso's comeback effort denied by Morehead State: Mark Pappas threw for 303 yards and three long touchdowns and Morehead State outlasted Valparaiso 27-21 on Saturday. Morehead State (5-5, 3-3 Pioneer League) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on two Pappas touchdown passes and led by that score at halftime. The Crusaders (1-9, 1-5) tied it in the third on two Chris Duncan TD passes and the Eagles scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns for a 27-14 lead. Duncan hit Deuce Larose with a 2-yard scoring pass with 1:13 to go but Morehead's Jordan Huffman recovered the ensuing onside kick.
PRO FOOTBALL
Colts promote Kelly, Johnson, waive Cain: Wide receiver Deon Cain started three games for the Colts this season but he's been waived ahead of Sunday's game against Miami. Quarterback Chad Kelly was promoted off the practice squad and will be Brian Hoyer's backup as Jacoby Brissett remains out with a knee injury. Receiver Marcus Johnson returns to the 53-man roster after spending the 2018 season with the Colts. Defensive tackle Kyle Peko was waived after being claimed on waivers earlier this week.
RACING
Allgaier wins Xfinity Series race, advances to championship: Justin Allgaier raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season Saturday at ISM Raceway to advance to the championship finale. Allgaier will race Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and reigning champion Tyler Reddick for the title next Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Only Reddick has a championship. Allgaier cried as he crossed the finish line, the emotions of a frustrating season. He'd gone 39 races without a win, just a season removed from a five-win campaign. He was on the cutline to race for the title next week at Homestead, but with only Bell already locked in, Allgaier was one of five drivers vying for three spots.
Busch wins pole position for playoff race at Phoenix: Kyle Busch won the pole and all eight title contenders qualified in the top 10 for the final race to decide the championship field. Busch earned the top starting spot for Sunday's race at ISM Raceway outside of Phoenix. He turned a lap in Saturday qualifying at 140.116 mph in his Toyota to earn his first pole of the season. It puts him one spot ahead of reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano on the starting grid, and Busch and Logano are the two drivers above the cutline to earn berths in next week's championship field. Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick have both already locked themselves into the final four, and six drivers are vying for the final two positions. Kyle Larson (fifth), Chase Elliott (sixth) and Ryan Blaney (10th) likely need to win to advance to the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Denny Hamlin needs Busch or Logano to have some sort of issue, or, a win Sunday.