SPORTS DIGEST: Morton receives grant from NFL

Preps
Morton receives grant from NFL: Morton has received a $10,000 grant from the NFL Foundation. The monies are part of the NFL 13 Original Towns Youth & High School Grant. To celebrate their 100th season, the NFL Foundation created a $10,000 grant to honor the 13 original towns and the 14 charter teams that started the NFL. The purpose of this grant is to improve the safety and wellness of athletes across all levels. Hammond was one of the 13 original towns, and their team was called the Pro’s. The Hammond Pro’s played their games from 1920 to 1926. Some notable members of the the Hammond Pros were John “Paddy” Driscoll, George Halas and Fritz Pollard.
Pro football
Bears activate Ifedi: The Bears placed center Cody Whitehair on the COVID-19 list and activated starting right guard Germain Ifedi from it on Friday. Ifedi was placed on the list along with backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs on Tuesday. Coach Matt Nagy said this week that Spriggs tested positive for the coronavirus and Ifedi was put on the list because of a close contact. The Bears canceled practice and closed their facility Thursday after a positive test. The team was cleared that night by the NFL to practice Friday.
Auto racing
Bubba Wallace honored: Bubba Wallace's “knees were trembling” when he cast his ballot in his first presidential election. NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver didn't watch the news before this summer, one of national unrest over politics and racial justice. He tuned in and quickly became an unwitting national activist. Wallace successfully called on NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate Flag at races, ran a “Black Lives Matter” paint scheme and became the central figure in a sport facing its own racial reckoning. Wallace overnight had a national audience for his “Peace. Love. Understanding,” mantra and a position to exact change. On Friday, the 27-year-old was named the Comcast Community Champion of the Year, a prestigious industry award that honors NASCAR members for philanthropic efforts. “I just did what I felt was right and what needed to be said and done and stood behind that proudly,” Wallace told The Associated Press. "To outsiders looking in, they think it takes a lot of courage, but it's just another day to me. I said ‘Let’s take down the flag.' It shouldn't be a big deal, but now people say it is a big deal and its reshaping the sport. I didn't have my mind set out to do that.” Comcast donated $60,000 to Wallace’s “Live To Be Different Foundation” that aids individuals in overcoming race, gender, disabilities or socio-economic situations to fulfill their potential.
Pro golf
Burns leads Day at Houston Open: Jason Day was back in contention on the eve of the Masters after two eventful days alongside Phil Mickelson. Winless in 2 1/2 years and fighting lingering back and neck problems, Day shot a 2-under 68 on Friday in the Houston Open to pull within two strokes of second-round leader Sam Burns at difficult Memorial Park. The Australian watched the 50-year-old Michelson hit into the water twice en route to an 8 on the par-3 ninth, then hole out from 193 yards for eagle on the par-4 18th. Lefty missed the cut, following an opening 76 with a 73. Day had three birdies and a bogey. “It’s one of those courses where you can walk off kind of shaking your head even though you play some good golf,” Day said. Burns birdied all three par-5 holes in a bogey-free 65 to reach 7 under. "It takes a lot of discipline around here,” Burns said. “You get out of position, you just try to get it back to where you can get it up-and-down or get it in a section of the green where you can lag putt it. Fortunately, early we got some good looks and I was able to convert, so solid.”
