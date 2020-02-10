SPORTS DIGEST: Munster/Chesterton game to be played Tuesday

Boys basketball
Munster-Chesterton to play Tuesday: Munster's game against Chesterton has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Mustangs will host the nonconference contest.
Men's basketball
PNW to host Hometown Heroes Celebration: Purdue Northwest will host a Hometown Heroes Celebration on Feb. 27 to honor all military, veterans, law-enforcement officers, firefighters and EMT Personnel. Honored guests will be admitted free to the event, which will be held around the Pride's women's and men's basketball doubleheader against Parkside. Women's game is set for 5 p.m.
German earns honors: Northern Illinois senior Eugene German (21st Century) was named both the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week and Mid-American Conference West Division Co-Player of the Week. He averaged 26 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 51.5 percent (17-of-33) from the field and 42.6 percent (6-of-13) from 3-point range, in wins over Toledo (Feb. 4) and Kent State (Feb. 7). For the season, German is averaging 20.1 points per game, tops in the MAC and 26th in the nation. The senior guard has a school record 2,052 career points, which ranks ninth among active players in NCAA Division I and 12th all-time in MAC history. German has scored in double figures a remarkable 101 times in his NIU career, including 54 games with 20-plus points. This is the fourth time this season German earned MAC Player of the Week honors.
Women's basketball
NC State moves up in poll: NC State jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll, its best ranking in 20 years. The Wolfpack, who moved up three places Monday, have their highest spot in the AP Top 25 since Jan. 10, 2000, when they were third. NC State plays a huge game against No. 9 Louisville and West Side grad Dana Evans on Thursday night, when a win would give the Wolfpack a two-game lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference. South Carolina remained No. 1, receiving 27 first-place votes from a 30-person media panel.
Pro baseball
Dodgers, Red Sox finish deal: Mookie Betts and David Price are Los Angeles Dodgers. The Boston Red Sox are tax dodgers. Boston and Los Angeles finalized the on-again, off-again deal that will send the AL MVP and AL Cy Young winner to the West Coast on Monday night — just hours before the Red Sox are scheduled to open spring training. The Dodgers hope the players will be the missing pieces after seven straight division championships all ended short of their first World Series title since 1988. The Red Sox have already achieved their biggest goal of the offseason: Ditching more than $70 million in salary to get under baseball's collective bargaining tax threshold for 2020. The Red Sox will receive outfielder Alex Verdugo and two prospects: infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. According to a person with knowledge of the deal, Boston will send cash to the Dodgers, reportedly half of the $96 million owed for the next three seasons.
College baseball
Cunningham named Oilmen manager: Former Southland Vikings manager Chris Cunningham has been tabbed to take over with the Northwest Indiana Oilmen this summer. Cunningham helped Southland win back-to-back Midwest Collegiate League title in 2013 and '14. Cunningham’s first MCL title came in 2013, when the Vikings swept the Oilmen in the league championship series. His 2014 club posted a .692 winning percentage and a record of 27-12, earning the regular season title to go along with the eventual league championship.