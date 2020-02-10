SPORTS DIGEST: Munster/Chesterton game to be played Tuesday

Women's basketball

NC State moves up in poll: NC State jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll, its best ranking in 20 years. The Wolfpack, who moved up three places Monday, have their highest spot in the AP Top 25 since Jan. 10, 2000, when they were third. NC State plays a huge game against No. 9 Louisville and West Side grad Dana Evans on Thursday night, when a win would give the Wolfpack a two-game lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference. South Carolina remained No. 1, receiving 27 first-place votes from a 30-person media panel.

Pro baseball

Dodgers, Red Sox finish deal: Mookie Betts and David Price are Los Angeles Dodgers. The Boston Red Sox are tax dodgers. Boston and Los Angeles finalized the on-again, off-again deal that will send the AL MVP and AL Cy Young winner to the West Coast on Monday night — just hours before the Red Sox are scheduled to open spring training. The Dodgers hope the players will be the missing pieces after seven straight division championships all ended short of their first World Series title since 1988. The Red Sox have already achieved their biggest goal of the offseason: Ditching more than $70 million in salary to get under baseball's collective bargaining tax threshold for 2020. The Red Sox will receive outfielder Alex Verdugo and two prospects: infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. According to a person with knowledge of the deal, Boston will send cash to the Dodgers, reportedly half of the $96 million owed for the next three seasons.