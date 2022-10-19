SPORTS DIGEST: MVC preseason honors feature plenty of Region flare

MVC announces preseason honors: The Missouri Valley Conference announced its preseason honors on Wednesday and between Valparaiso and Region alumni, there is plenty of Northwest Indiana flare. Valparaiso saw Ben Krikke get selected to the All-MVC First Team and Kobe King selected to the third team. Krikke averaged a team-high 14.2 points per game and 4.5 rebounds pre contest. The Beacons were picked to finish ninth of 12 teams in the preseason poll. Drake was picked to win, garnering 52 of the 54 first place votes. The Bulldogs boast two Region players, Roman Penn and D.J. Wilkins. Penn was also named an Preseason All-MVC First Team member and Wilkins a third teamer.