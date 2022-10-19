SPORTS DIGEST: MVC preseason honors feature plenty of Region flare

MEN'S BASKETBALL
MVC announces preseason honors: The Missouri Valley Conference announced its preseason honors on Wednesday and between Valparaiso and Region alumni, there is plenty of Northwest Indiana flare. Valparaiso saw Ben Krikke get selected to the All-MVC First Team and Kobe King selected to the third team. Krikke averaged a team-high 14.2 points per game and 4.5 rebounds pre contest. The Beacons were picked to finish ninth of 12 teams in the preseason poll. Drake was picked to win, garnering 52 of the 54 first place votes. The Bulldogs boast two Region players, Roman Penn and D.J. Wilkins. Penn was also named an Preseason All-MVC First Team member and Wilkins a third teamer.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Czerwonka to play in regional: The ITA released the draw for its Midwest Regional on Wednesday and Valparaiso's Olivia Czerwonka earned a spot in the main draw. Fellow Beacons Moria Silva, Amanda Tabanera and Mia Bertino will all participate in the qualifying round on Thursday for a spot in the main draw with Czerwonka on Friday. There will be two rounds of qualifying with 16 qualifiers advancing to the main draw
POSTSEASON RECAP: Region teams capture sectional, regional titles
Defending 2A volleyball champ Andrean sweeps past Illiana Christian in sectional final
MERRILLVILLE — Anyone watching Andrean’s 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 win over Illiana Christian in Saturday's Class 2A Andrean Sectional final, likely noticed there was one player who always seemed to be moving faster than the rest.
“Kara Schutz is the intensity on the defense, for sure,” Andrean coach Grant Bell said. “Having her back there is crucial. A lot of teams don’t have that mentality back there in a defensive player.”
“Being kind of crazy on the court,” Schutz said of her style. “Going for everything. Not letting anything drop. My elbows and hips go through it.”
The 59ers (27-5) took care of business, winning their seventh consecutive sectional title. Andrean will play Prairie Heights Sectional champ Churubusco in the Rochester Regional semifinals next Saturday.
Schutz played a key role in the sectional final from the libero spot, recording 22 digs and two aces in the victory.
The win marked Andrean’s 11th straight win — a stretch in which it has dropped just a single set. While the 59ers may not have lost a set on Saturday, the match wasn’t without its challenges.
For a stretch in the second set it appeared as if Illiana Christian (17-15) had taken control. The Vikings won four straight points, forcing Bell to take a timeout and calm things down.
“We were reminding them to play our game,” Bell said. “Take care of our ball, do our things on our side of the net.”
“A lot of my role is keeping our defense sound and settled,” Schutz said. “Constant reassurance.”
When the 59ers were in need of a calming presence, they turned to their seniors, including Schutz, to prevent things from snowballing out of control.
Time and time again it was Schutz flying across the floor for a dig to keep a point alive.
“A lot of times I’ll knock the wind out of myself at the beginning of a rally,” Schutz said. “And I’ll be like, ‘Ooh, I’m dying.’ Having everyone around me makes me feel confident though.”
Andrean’s other key, experienced piece was Marin Sanchez. The junior notched 12 kills to guarantee the 59ers’ quest to repeat as state champs stayed alive.
For the seniors, the sectional win meant just that little bit more.
“The pressure is kind of on us because we won state last year,” Schutz said. “It’s really special this year too for the 10 seniors, this is our last game in this gym. Emotional day for all of us.”
For Bell, the sectional is just a building block.
“Every year (the sectional) is such a good starting point for us,” Bell said. “It’s a good energetic sectional. Illiana always puts up a good fight. It’s nice to start on that and have some challenges early on. They’re a good team and it’s never a given.”
Penn's goal in OT ends Lake Central boys soccer season
MISHAWAKA — A few minutes after time on the clock expired and the handshake line was completed, Lake Central players sat on the beach, staring at the ground in disappointment after a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime loss to host Penn on Saturday.
They had to watch in disbelief as Penn took pictures with the trophy at the other end. The Kingsmen advanced to the semistate to face Noblesville after scoring a goal with 1:38 left in the second overtime.
“It stings right now but everyone fought,” said junior Miller Knestrict, who scored LC’s goal. “I'm proud of everyone, and how we just grew really close together this season.”
Knestrict’s goal came with 3:31 left in the first half to knot the game at 1-1 after Penn scored in the 18th minute on a goal by Noe Ferreira.
Michael Miljevic’s shot was deflected by the keeper, and Knestrict was there to knock it into the net.
“I saw it come down and hit it,” Knestrict said.
That’s where the game remained throughout the second half, as each team had good chances but nothing found the back of the net. Penn finished with 10 shots, while LC had four.
“We were really happy in the first half,” Lake Central coach Jereme Rainwater said. “We thought we had a couple real good chances early on, and we maybe could have capitalized on and maybe could have made that 2-1 at the half. But yeah, we didn't back down. … I’m awfully proud of the boys.”
Lake Central (12-8-1) continued to battle through both overtime periods before Penn (14-4-4) made a late run. A midfielder got control of the ball on his own half and dribbled all the way inside the box. LC keeper Jacob Chraca made one save, but Penn’s Daniel Contreras found the right side of the net with a rebound. LC couldn’t get the equalizer in the final 1:38.
“It's a difficult way (to lose),” Rainwater said. “We feel like the guy clearly played on a ball and he's offsides. It's just a chance that kind of occurred there, and the call doesn't come for whatever reason and you end up going down a goal.”
Rainwater said he might see the non-call differently after he watches the film.
“It’s a difficult pill to swallow with a minute left in overtime,” he said.
Lake Central will lose just three seniors to graduation, including defender Luka Cucuz.
“We worked all summer to get up to this point,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure playing with these guys. I wouldn’t want to play with another group of players. It’s just been a good time.”
Cucuz was proud of how everyone battled.
“It was a good match,” he said. “It was neck-and-neck until the last moment.”
Knestrict said the team’s goal was to keep advancing further in the state tournament.
“We’re all sad about losing the game, but mostly we’re sad about is we feel like we’re a family and we just lost some of our brothers today, graduating,” he said. “We don’t like to rely on the next year because you never know what can happen. It’s just sad to lose with the guys that you spend all your fall with.”
Olivia O’Keefe, Crown Point girls soccer knock off Penn to advance to semistate
MISHAWAKA – Crown Point junior defender Olivia O’Keefe wasn’t sure how the ball went into the net, but she was jubilant that it did against host Penn on Saturday in the regional championship.
O’Keefe’s goal off a corner kick gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead with 19:22 left and the score held up as the Dogs beat the Kingsmen 1-0 to advance to next week’s semistate.
“I’m not going to lie to you, I don’t know what part of the body it hit, I just know it hit my body and went it,” she said.
O’Keefe said she just tried to get into position when the corner by sophomore midfielder Ava Haluska headed toward the front of the net.
“The girl had good pressure in front of me, and I just tried to get in front of her and get any piece of the body I could on it, and I just saw it go into the top right corner,” she said.
Haluska said she just wanted to make sure a teammate got a touch on her corner.
“Our coach likes to say each dead ball is a precious play, and I have the responsibility of taking corners so it’s a real big challenge for me to hit every single one for us to try and get something off of it,” she said.
The goal energized the Bulldogs (17-4-1), and they remained aggressive the rest of the game.
“We didn’t want the celebrating to stop after that goal, but we had to get our heads back in the game,” O’Keefe said.
The final seven minutes were played in the Crown Point defensive half, as Penn (8-13-2) tried in vain to get the equalizer.
“It’s scrap and claw and get it however we need to,” Bulldogs coach David Bock said. “We were trying to clear it. We had a hard time doing it, they kept getting throw-ins, but we did a great job on their corner kicks all day. In a game like this with two tough teams defensively, it’s going to come down to something like that. We weathered the storm on their corners, and we got the goal we needed off ours.”
Bock said Penn had won its last four games on penalty kicks, and he didn’t want the game decided that way.
“It was great to get the goal that we needed,” he said. “We just talked about needing that one goal however it happened, and I’m just really, really proud of them.”
O’Keefe said the key was not playing scared.
“We want to keep the ball as much as we can, but we had to play defensively because they really wanted to score,” she said. “We had to keep the ball out of our half as much as we could.”
Crown Point will play Noblesville, who beat Carroll 5-0, next Saturday in the semistate at either Kokomo or Chesterton.
“It feels amazing,” Haluska said. “We haven’t done this in 10 years. It’s an amazing feeling.”
A healthy Cheyanne Stock leads Valparaiso girls cross country to regional win
VALPARAISO — Cheyanne Stock is aware of the brevity of her remaining high school cross country career. It was at the front of her mind as she ran the Chesterton Regional Saturday at Sunset Hill.
“What drove me was that I wanted to do it for the team. I want to finish for them since I only have two more races with them. I put everything in that I had left,” Stock said.
Stock finished second and the Vikings took home the team trophy with 41 points. Morgan Township was second with 56, followed by Kouts with 105 and Portage with 109.
New Prairie’s Lillian Zelasko won the individual race well ahead of the pack. Her time of 17 minutes, 55.6 seconds was 47 seconds better than Stock, who was 28.6 second in front of third-place finisher Peyton Bucher from Morgan Township.
The Cherokees’ Emmersyn Bland was fourth and Valparaiso’s Grace Thomas fifth.
Stock said the Vikings aimed to stay together near the front. Valparaiso had five runners finish in the top 13.
“We wanted to put ourselves in a position to take a (team) win. Personally, I think we did great,” Stock said.
Stock said she let some of the other runners get out in front early so she could feel out the race. At some point, she felt the need to break away from the group behind Zelasko and did just that, finishing at 18:42.
“I had a lot of good competition from the Morgan girls. They pushed me hard,” Stock said. “These past three weeks I’ve been hitting the 18:40s.”
Valparaiso didn’t push things Saturday. Stock said coach John Arredondo told the Vikings to do enough to win and advance to the semistate round next week at New Prairie. There was no need to risk training or injury.
Stock’s dealt with injuries in the past.
“We’re definitely the most confident we’ve been. All the training is finally coming together. We’ve found something that’s going to keep me injury free, knock on wood,” Stock said. “I feel good when I run. It’s a relief that we’ve gotten everything figured out. I’m super grateful for it.”
Stock said she tends to run better against better runners. Often this season, especially lately, she’s been running alone behind Zelasko but ahead of the rest of the group. She’s confident that won’t be the case for the next race in St. Joseph county.
Her best race might still be in her.
“I know that I want to get top five but I don’t want to put myself in a position where I have too high of expectations but I believe that I can get top five,” she said. “I should honestly get a (personal record) there because there are so many people pushing. The girls there are really fast. I’m excited.”
Jimmy Dillabaugh, Valparaiso boys cross country out in front of Chesterton Regional
VALPARAISO — Jimmy Dillabaugh did it again.
The Valparaiso senior won the Duneland Athletic Conference race a few weeks ago. He won the New Prairie Sectional last week.
Saturday at Sunset Hill, Dillabaugh made it three straight victories with a first-place finish at the Chesterton Regional. He crossed the line at 16 minutes, 0.2 seconds.
“I was just going for the win,” he said. “Obviously, (the time) is nice but it was a pretty fair course so I’m pleased with my time.”
Dillabaugh spent almost the entirety of the race in a front-running pack that included teammate Mason Nobles, LaPorte’s Jay Pillai and Portage’s Shane Conroy. Dillabaugh said the plan for the last few weeks has been to run with the group and feel things out for about three kilometers. He picks it up for the last third or so of the race and sees how the others respond.
That’s exactly what he did Saturday.
“Pillai really tried to cover my move pretty well. After that, I made another move to see if I could drop him and I ended up doing that pretty well,” Dillabaugh said. “Pretty sure I’ll see (that group) again next week (at semistate).”
Pillai said he was sitting on Dillabaugh for the first two miles. Dillabaugh put himself in front for good in a wooded area around that point.
Pillai hung with Nobles, who finished second, for a while after that before tapering off late. He finished third at 16:06.4. Nobles was a second better at 16:05.2. Conroy was a second behind Pillai at 16:07.2.
“I just fell off (when Dillabaugh made his move),” Pillai said. “The last 400 or so, Shane Conroy came up on me and I just outkicked him.”
That group, along with Chesterton’s Jackson Tuck, has been competing at the front since that DAC race.
“You just know what they’re capable of and whether you can beat them or not. You can tell during the race whether they’re feeling good or feeling bad,” Pillai said. “At two miles, I could feel (Dillabaugh) was like ‘I’ve got to actually do something here.’”
Valparaiso won the team race, as well, with Nobles finishing second. The Vikings had a team score of 47, ahead of LaPorte’s 60, host Chesterton’s 70 and Portage’s 84.
“We’re starting to really put our whole depth together. Guys are starting to run sub-17 (minutes) pretty consistently,” Dillabaugh said. “We know teams like Franklin Central, Noblesville, Fishers, those are the teams that we’re trying to aim for down state. We’re putting the pieces together and feeling pretty confident about next week (at the New Prairie semistate) and state.”
Pillai has his own goals for the semistate.
“The mindset is to try and break 16 (minutes),” he said. “Maybe try to beat (Dillabaugh) for once.”
