 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
alert urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: MVC preseason honors feature plenty of Region flare

  • 0
Valparaiso Beacons logo
Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

MEN'S BASKETBALL

MVC announces preseason honors: The Missouri Valley Conference announced its preseason honors on Wednesday and between Valparaiso and Region alumni, there is plenty of Northwest Indiana flare. Valparaiso saw Ben Krikke get selected to the All-MVC First Team and Kobe King selected to the third team. Krikke averaged a team-high 14.2 points per game and 4.5 rebounds pre contest. The Beacons were picked to finish ninth of 12 teams in the preseason poll. Drake was picked to win, garnering 52 of the 54 first place votes. The Bulldogs boast two Region players, Roman Penn and D.J. Wilkins. Penn was also named an Preseason All-MVC First Team member and Wilkins a third teamer.

People are also reading…

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Czerwonka to play in regional: The ITA released the draw for its Midwest Regional on Wednesday and Valparaiso's Olivia Czerwonka earned a spot in the main draw. Fellow Beacons Moria Silva, Amanda Tabanera and Mia Bertino will all participate in the qualifying round on Thursday for a spot in the main draw with Czerwonka on Friday. There will be two rounds of qualifying with 16 qualifiers advancing to the main draw

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep honors

Prep honors

Here are the selections for the 2022 Northwest Crossroads All-Conference boys and soccer teams; and DAC boys tennis team

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts