PRO GOLF
Na survives playoff in Las Vegas: Kevin Na lost a three-shot lead on the back nine, saved his chances with a clutch par putt on the 17th hole and won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas in a playoff Sunday when Patrick Cantlay three-putted the second extra hole. It was a wild finish at the TPC Summerlin made possible mainly by Na's mistakes. Leading by three shots going to the back nine, he made triple bogey on the 10th hole without finding a hazard. Then, he hit into the water on the par-5 16th and lost the lead for the first time all day with a bogey. But he delivered a 25-foot par putt on the 17th hole to tie for the lead after Cantlay went into the water, and he matched Cantlay's birdie putt on the 18th on the first extra hole.
Knight wins first LPGA title: Cheyenne Knight won her first LPGA Tour title in what she figured would be her last event of a tough rookie season, closing with a 5-under 66 for a two-shot victory before home support at the Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas. Knight had missed the cut in half of her 18 starts on the LPGA Tour and assumed she would be going back to the qualifying series. Instead, she pulled ahead of Jaye Marie Green and made a key birdie on the 17th hole to stay in front at Old American Golf Club.
Rahm prevails in Spain: Jon Rahm won the Spanish Open in Madrid for a second consecutive year for his fifth European Tour title. He closed with a 5-under 66 and finished at 22-under 262 to win by five shots.
PRO SOCCER
LAFC's Carlos Vela breaks MLS goal record: Carlos Vela had a hat trick to break the MLS season goals record with 34 and help the Los Angeles FC beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Sunday in the regular-season finale. Vela broke the mark of 31 set last year by Atlanta United's Josef Martinez. Los Angeles (21-4-9) set an MLS record for season points with 72.
Fire ends season with win: Przemyslaw Frankowski scored twice, and Aleksandar Katai had a goal and an assist for the Chicago Fire in a 5-2 win over Orlando City. C.J. Sapong also scored for Chicago (10-12-12).
COLLEGE TENNIS
VU women win pair in doubles: A pair of Valparaiso University women's doubles teams won matches Sunday on the final day of the Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championship in Waterloo, Iowa. Claire Czerwonka and Isabella Schoolcraft beat a Drake team 8-7 (11-9) to finish fifth in Flight 1. Olivia Czerwonka and Demi Jhaveri defeated a Northern Iowa team 8-5 to take fifth in Flight 2. Dao Sysouvanh also took fourth in Flight 6 singles.
VU's Leithold takes second in flight: Valparaiso University freshman Phillipp Leithold finished second in Flight D singles at the Purdue Fall Invitational Sunday with a 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-3 loss to Xavier's Jan Vrba.