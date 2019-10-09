Pro basketball
NBA postpones media sessions in Shanghai: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday that the league is still expecting them to play as scheduled this week, even while the rift between the league and Chinese officials continued in ways that clearly suggested the two planned games in Shanghai and Shenzhen were anything but guaranteed. The NBA called off scheduled media sessions Wednesday for both teams. At least two other NBA events to be held Wednesday before the start of the China games were canceled as part of the fallout that started after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a since-deleted tweet last week that showed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. "Given the fluidity of the situation, today's media availability has been postponed," the league said. The sessions were not rescheduled Wednesday, though having them on Thursday — game day in Shanghai — remains possible.
Men's basketball
Hall of Fame coach Calhoun accused of sex discrimination: Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun has been accused of sexual discrimination by a former associate athletic director at the University of Saint Joseph, the Division III school where Calhoun now works. Jaclyn Piscitelli filed a lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court against the small Catholic school in West Hartford, which began admitting men in 2018. She alleges violations of Title IX, the federal law designed to ensure equal opportunities for women and girls in education, including athletics. Piscitelli's attorneys say she was fired in June after complaining about the conduct of men in the athletic department, including the 77-year-old Calhoun, whom she alleges helped turn the department into "a boys club" after he was hired to form and coach the school's men's basketball team. Diana Sousa, a school spokeswomen, said the university does not comment on pending litigation. "We have received and are reviewing the lawsuit," she said in an email. "The University of Saint Joseph takes compliance with all matters relating to Title IX very seriously."