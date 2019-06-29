Pro basketball
NBA sets salary cap at just over $109 million: The NBA set the salary cap for the 2019-20 season at $109.14 million, a raise of just over $7 million from last season.
The tax level will be $132,627,000 and the minimum salary, which is 90 percent of the cap, is $98,226,000. All of those figures are virtually identical to what the league has been projecting for some time.
All the new figures take effect Monday. Teams may begin negotiating with free agents on Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern, and then the league's annual moratorium begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 1 and continues through noon on July 6. When the moratorium ends, new deals can be signed.
The mid-level exception figures for 2019-20 are $9,258,000 for non-taxpayer teams, $5,718,000 for tax-paying teams and $4,767,000 for teams with salary-cap room.
Walker tells Hornets he's joining Celtics: The last time Kemba Walker was playing for a team in New England, he delivered a championship.
Boston fans can only hope that repeats itself.
A person with knowledge of the situation said Saturday that Walker has told the Charlotte Hornets of his intention to sign with the Boston Celtics once the NBA's offseason moratorium on player movement ends July 6. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Walker nor the Hornets publicly revealed any details.
The Charlotte Observer first reported that Walker had informed the Hornets of his decision.
Walker can meet with the Celtics on Sunday after 5 p.m., and when he does he'll likely agree on a $141 million, four-year deal — the most that Boston can offer. Charlotte could have offered Walker the so-called "supermax" deal of $221 million over five years.
Earlier this month, Walker said he would be willing to take less than the supermax figure to help Charlotte build a roster and said his "first priority" in free agency would be the Hornets. But amid reports that said the Hornets' offer didn't even reach $170 million, Walker clearly turned his attention elsewhere — as he said he would.
"I'm not saying that I'll sign back with them. ... If it doesn't work out, I'm definitely prepared to play somewhere else," Walker said earlier this month.
Auto racing
Custer wins at Chicagoland for 4th Xfinity Series victory: Cole Custer held off Joey Logano on Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway for his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.
The 21-year-old Custer had the strongest car all day long, leading 151 of the 200 laps for the 300-mile race. But he had to come back after Michael Annett and Noah Gragson stayed on the track while the leaders went for a pit stop, and then benefited from a timely caution when B.J. McLeod got into the wall.
No big deal for Custer, who zoomed into the lead on a restart with about 21 laps left. He stayed in control the rest of the way, securing his sixth career victory.
Logano finished second in his first Xfinity Series start since he finished fifth at Bristol on Aug. 17. Logano is considered one of the favorites for Sunday's Cup Series race on the bumpy 1.5-mile oval.
Christopher Bell finished third, followed by Annett and Brandon Jones.
Custer moved into a tie with Bell for the series lead in wins.