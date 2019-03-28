Prep basketball
Newman, Noveroske chosen to play in North-South Classic: Valparaiso's Brandon Newman and Michigan City's Hannah Noveroske have been selected to play in the 31st annual North-South All-Star Classic on April 6 at John R. Wooden Gymnasium in Martinsville High School.
The girls game is set for noon, while the boys is scheduled to start at 2.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from Martinsville High School by calling 765-342-5571 ext. 4026.
Prep baseball
Schmack leads Satellites in rout: Kyle Schmack was 4 for 4 with two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored, leading South Central to a 13-2 six-inning win over Marquette Catholic.
Carson Husmann (1-0) allowed three hits and had 13 strikeouts in the complete-game win. He also had a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Wes Battleday was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Prep softball
Dato throws perfect game for Munster: Munster’s Emily Dato tossed a five-inning perfect game with 14 strikeouts in a 12-0 win over Bishop Noll.
Dato helped her own cause with a double.
Hailey Sullivan had two home runs and five RBIs. Ariel Gallardo had two doubles and two RBIs for the Mustangs. Daija Williams was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and a stolen base. Samantha Sellers had a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
College baseball
PNW's Griffin picks up 100th career win: Coach Dave Griffin picked up his 100th career win at Purdue Northwest on Thursday in the Pride's 7-5 win over Lewis.
Ray Hilbirch (Lake Central) and Kevin McCune (Andrean) had RBI doubles
Nick Albanese (Marian Catholic) had an RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth to give PNW the lead for good at 6-5.
Alex Batistatos (Hobart) recorded his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.
Pro football
Eagles acquire RB Jordan Howard in trade with Bears: The Eagles have acquired running back Jordan Howard from the Bears for a conditional sixth-round pick in next year's NFL draft.
The draft pick could become a fifth-rounder based on conditions of the trade that was completed Thursday night.
The 24-year-old Howard ran for 935 yards last year, his lowest total in three NFL seasons. But he also tied a career high with nine touchdown runs.
A fifth-round draft pick out of Indiana in 2016, Howard has 13 100-yard rushing games in his career, tied for the third-most in the NFL in that span. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season when he set a Bears rookie record with 1,313 yards rushing.
Howard has rushed for 3,370 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career, and has 72 catches for 568 yards and a TD.
Howard bolsters an Eagles backfield that includes Josh Adams, who led the team in rushing with 511 yards last season, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement.