SPORTS DIGEST: NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game, juggles schedule

Pro football

NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game, juggles schedule: The NFL has juggled its regular-season schedule due to coronavirus outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. Nine teams are being affected, some over a period of weeks through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville. Denver's game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's game at Buffalo, which was supposed to be played Thursday night, has been moved back to Monday, Oct. 19. Tuesday night's game with the Bills at the Titans, which originally was to be played Sunday, remains on schedule despite another positive test result in Tennessee. Other changes include: Jets at Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11, Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7, Chargers at Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8, Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10 and Dolphins at Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11. Changes in bye weeks show Denver’s switching to this week from Week 8; New England’s from next week to this week; the Chargers’ from Week 10 to next week; the Dolphins’ from Week 10 to next week; Jacksonville’s from Week 7 to Week 8; and the Jets’ from Week 11 to Week 10.