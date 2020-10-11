SPORTS DIGEST: NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game, juggles schedule

Pro football
NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game, juggles schedule: The NFL has juggled its regular-season schedule due to coronavirus outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. Nine teams are being affected, some over a period of weeks through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville. Denver's game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's game at Buffalo, which was supposed to be played Thursday night, has been moved back to Monday, Oct. 19. Tuesday night's game with the Bills at the Titans, which originally was to be played Sunday, remains on schedule despite another positive test result in Tennessee. Other changes include: Jets at Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11, Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7, Chargers at Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8, Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10 and Dolphins at Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11. Changes in bye weeks show Denver’s switching to this week from Week 8; New England’s from next week to this week; the Chargers’ from Week 10 to next week; the Dolphins’ from Week 10 to next week; Jacksonville’s from Week 7 to Week 8; and the Jets’ from Week 11 to Week 10.
College football
LSU drops out of poll: LSU is out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2017 and is the first defending national champion to drop from the rankings in nine years. No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia held steady at the top of the rankings Sunday, setting up a top-three matchup Saturday when the Crimson Tide hosts the Bulldogs. Clemson received 59 first-place votes. Alabama got two and Georgia one. Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 and North Carolina is No. 5.
Pro golf
Sei Young Kim wins 1st major: Sei Young Kim lined up for the putt on the 18th hole that would seal her first LPGA major championship and somehow missed by inches. One member of the gallery — in this instance, roughly 75 officials, photographers and course stragglers — even said “she made it.” Not quite. The 27-year-old South Korean laughed off the rare misstep, tapped in the winner and shed the unwelcome label of winningest golfer on the tour without a major. Kim raised her arms “Rocky” style, hugged her caddie and, at last, was a major champion. Kim chewed up Aronimink Golf Club in record style, shooting a 7-under 63 on Sunday to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She was five strokes better than runner-up Inbee Park, never seriously challenged on the arduous course in suburban Philadelphia. “I’m actually really hiding my tears at the moment,” she said, standing next to the trophy.
