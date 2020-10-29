SPORTS DIGEST: NHL clears Tallon of wrongdoing

Pro hockey

NHL clears Tallon of wrongdoing after investigation: The NHL on Thursday cleared Dale Tallon of any wrongdoing after an independent investigation found it could not substantiate claims he made inappropriate racial, religious and ethnic comments as general manager of the Florida Panthers. The league received an anonymous report in August of Tallon, a former Blackhawks player and GM, using racially derogatory language while in the Toronto playoff bubble and had in the past made openly racial, religious and ethnic comments. That day, it hired Seyfarth Shaw LLP to conduct an investigation and said among other steps the law firm interviewed more than a dozen Panthers employees and reviewed all information about the case. The NHL said that investigation showed the allegations were "neither corroborated nor substantiated and are inconsistent with Tallon’s past actions and his affirmative efforts in support of diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

Pro golf

Malnati birdies half of holes to take 1-shot lead: Peter Malnati saw his infant son at a PGA Tour event for the first time since the pandemic, which brought a smile to his face and another birdie on his card for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead Thursday in the Bermuda Championship. The tournament is the first to allow limited fans — no more than 500 a day at Port Royal — since the opening round of The Players Championship on March 12. The final birdie was the ninth of the round for Malnati, who has gone from the South to the West to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and keeps playing some of his best golf. It was the third time in his last three events he posted a 63 or lower. Malnati was runner-up at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi and followed that with a tie for fifth in Las Vegas. This round gave him a one-shot lead over Ryan Armour and Doug Ghim, who birdied his last two holes. “With everything in the world right now — and this island is doing a phenomenal job with their testing protocol and keeping everyone safe — I just didn't know if it was actually going to work for them to get out here,” Malnati said of about his wife and 1-year-old son. "So coming off that disappointing bogey on 17, I hit a nice drive on 18 and before I even get my yardage or anything, I see my wife and boy standing out there. It just brought a huge smile to my face,” he said.