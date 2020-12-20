 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: NHL, players finalize agreement
  Updated
In this March 12, 2020, file photo, goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

 Mark Humphrey, ASSOCIATED PRESS

PRO HOCKEY

NHL, players finalize agreement: Hockey is set to return Jan. 13 after the NHL and players completed a deal Sunday to hold a 56-game season that would include playoffs lasting into July to award the Stanley Cup. The league's Board of Governors voted to approve the agreement that was backed by the NHL Players' Association executive board Friday night. The regular season is scheduled to go until May 8 with a 16-team playoff to follow. The season will be highly unusual in at least one respect: There will be four divisions — North, South, East and West — and all play will be within them through the first two rounds of the playoffs to minimize travel and the potential for the coronavirus to disrupt the season. The North Division contains only the seven Canadian teams. As far as the divisions, Boston, Buffalo, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington and all three New York teams are in the East; Carolina, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Florida, Nashville and Tampa Bay are in the Central; and Arizona, Anaheim, Colorado, Los Angeles, Minnesota, St. Louis, San Jose and Vegas are in the West.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

IU wins Big Ten opener over Nebraska: Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and No. 15-ranked Indiana drubbed Nebraska 81-45 on Sunday in the Hoosiers' Big Ten Conference opener. Mackenzie Holmes scored 16 for the Hoosiers (3-2, 1-0) who scored almost half their points (38) on the inside. Following a 13-9 first quarter, Indiana went on a 14-5 run in the first five minutes of the second. Gulbe buried a 3-pointer, recorded a three-point play and added a layup to start the run. Indiana went on to a 38-19 halftime lead and was never challenged in the second half. The Hoosiers had a 61-35 rebounding advantage — 23 on the offensive end — and never trailed. It was the third time in calendar year 2020 the two teams have met; all Indiana victories. Three of Nebraska's last 12 games have been against the Hoosiers. Not since 1991 through 1994 have the Hoosiers won three straight conference openers. IU is 18-21 all-time in Big Ten openers and 12-7 all-time in conference openers at home.

PRO GOLF

Ko wraps up LPGA season with win: Jin Young Ko missed most of the LPGA Tour season and still won the yearlong money title. That’s what a $1.1 million check does. Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, put an emphatic capper on her truncated year Sunday by shooting a final-round 6-under 66 and winning the CME Group Tour Championship by five strokes over Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim. With a birdie on the final hole, the LPGA's final putt of the season, Ko finished at 18 under for her seventh career LPGA win. Green’s final-round 67 — on her 24th birthday — helped push her into the second-place tie. Kim, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, shot 72 and that was good enough for her to clinch Rolex Player of the Year honors. Danielle Kang won the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average.

