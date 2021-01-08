 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Notre Dame hires Cincinnati's Marcus Freeman as DC
SPORTS DIGEST: Notre Dame hires Cincinnati's Marcus Freeman as DC

Then-Chicago goalie Corey Crawford watches the puck during the Blackhawks' March 5, 2020, game against Edmonton in Chicago. The 36-year-old signed with the New Jersey Devils in the offseason, but is taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Irish hire Cincinnati's Freeman as DC: Notre Dame has found its new defensive coordinator, hiring Marcus Freeman away from Cincinnati. Freeman, who turns 35 on Sunday, had spent the last three seasons as Cincinnati’s linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. He now will fill both those roles at Notre Dame. He replaces Clark Lea, who left to take over Vanderbilt’s program. Cincinnati ranked 13th among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total defense (324.6) and eighth in scoring defense (16.8) this season as the Bearcats went 9-1, ending with a 24-21 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. The Bearcats were third in pass efficiency defense, 14th in run defense and tied for 10th in takeaways. Freeman will get a chance to face his former team next season. Notre Dame is scheduled to host Cincinnati on Oct. 2. Before coming to Cincinnati, Freeman spent three seasons at Purdue. He was Penn State’s linebackers coach from 2011-12. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Ohio State in 2010. He played linebacker for Ohio State from 2004-08.

Michigan, Harbaugh agree to extension: Michigan has decided to stick with coach Jim Harbaugh, finalizing a new, five-year deal that cuts his guaranteed compensation but gives him an opportunity to make up for the financial loss if he can start winning championships. The school will pay him $4 million in 2021 with a chance to make nearly $8 million in the fifth year of his contract, according to the memorandum of understanding signed by Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel on Friday. Harbaugh can make $1 million for winning the Big Ten title and another $1 million for winning the national championship along with other bonuses he will earn if he can improve the team's success on the field.

PRO HOCKEY

Devils goalie Crawford takes leave of absence: New Jersey Devils goaltender Corey Crawford has taken an indefinite leave of absence due to undisclosed personal reasons. The Devils made the announcement Friday after a week of uncertainty in which the recently signed 36-year-old goaltender did not practice. The team said Crawford was given off on Monday and Tuesday for maintenance after a week of training camp. He was not on the ice on Wednesday and Thursday for personal reasons. Coach Lindy Ruff has refused to discuss the reasons for Crawford's absence. Crawford signed a two-year contract with New Jersey as a free agent after helping the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups. MacKenzie Blackwood is the Devils' No. 1 goaltender. Crawford was seen as a veteran backup in this compressed 2021 season.

