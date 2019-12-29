Men's basketball
Gibbs' 17, Mooney double-double lead Irish: With 18 straight Atlantic Coast Conference games looming after New Year’s Day, John Mooney knew Notre Dame couldn’t afford a hangover from its pre-Christmas loss to Indiana on Sunday against Alabama A&M. “Any time you lose in the fashion we did it’s tough,” Mooney said after his seventh straight double-double (and 10th overall) of 16 points and 18 rebounds helped the Fighting Irish to an 82-56 rout of the Bulldogs. “We took care of business.” Notre Dame, which overcame a 17-point deficit to take a late lead but eventually lost to Indiana 62-60 on Dec. 21 in Indianapolis, never trailed in improving to 9-4 against first-time opponent Alabama A&M (3-8). “This gives us a little more confidence going into conference play,” said T.J. Gibbs, who led five Irish players in double figures with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 3 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line. “We’ve got to be tough; we’ve got to be smart, and we’ve got to value the ball each possession. Just let it happen.” Reserve Dane Goodwin had 12 points while Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham contributed 11 points each for Notre Dame, which shot 53% (18 of 34) from the field in the second half. The Irish finished the game shooting 48% with 23 assists on their 33 field goals (in 69 attempts). “I love how we move the basketball,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “That’s going to give us a chance. They play the right way. The real (tests) start Saturday (at Syracuse).”
Indiana falls at home: Isaiah Joe scored 24 points and Mason Jones had 21, including a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions late, and Arkansas erased an 11-point, second-half deficit for a 71-64 win at Indiana. Indiana (11-2), which lost for the first time in nine home games, had led 50-39 with 16:04 remaining. Freshman center Trayce Jackson-Davis dominated inside for 20 points, including four dunks. Indiana’s leading scorer had 16 by halftime, one more than his team-leading seasonal average, as the Hoosiers enjoyed a 38-33 lead. Indiana's Devonte Green finished with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Pro hockey
Hawks rally to win in shootout: Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored shootout goals to lift the Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night. Chicago goalie Robin Lehner stopped Nathan Gerbe in the third round of the tiebreaker to seal the win. Lehner finished with 31 saves through overtime. The Blackhawks, who have won four of the last five, got third-period goals from Dylan Strome and Erik Gustafsson to send the game into the extra period. An apparent goal from Zach Werenski just before the buzzer in the overtime period was waved off because a replay showed the puck had crossed the goal line after time expired. That set up the shootout.