Prep football
Novak resigns from post at E.C. Central: Jay Novak faced his team on Thursday to deliver news he knew would hit hard. Novak, E.C. Central's head football coach, announced his resignation in order to chase "personal goals."
"It was an emotional room when I told them," Novak said. "I felt horrible."
Novak, who posted a 26-26 record in five seasons leading the Cardinals, said he made his decision in the past few days and that he does not plan to coach football at any level next season. After a 3-7 debut season in 2014, Novak led a turnaround highlighted by a 7-2 record in 2016.
The Cardinals return a talented team that the coaching staff has built toward for years, according to Novak, which made it a difficult choice to step away. Novak thanked his players, administration, staff and the East Chicago community.
"It's a great place to work," Novak said. "Our facilities are unbelievable. The next coach is gonna have some players."
Novak said a narrow 20-18 road loss to Class 6A opponent Lafayette Jefferson in 2016 will be among the games he remembers most, as the undermanned Class 4A Cardinals nearly sprung the upset.
E.C. Central athletic director Monica Maxwell said she was "extremely surprised" by Novak's resignation and called him a "great coach" and role model.
Maxwell said she started hearing from interested candidates on Wednesday night and that she hopes to have a coach selected by mid-June. The Cardinals will use a committee to screen candidates and select their next coach, according to Maxwell.
-- Robbie Weinstein
Pro baseball
Santiesteban leads RailCats to win: Randy Santiesteban was 3-for-5 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored in the RailCats' 10-3 win over Winnipeg.
Lars Liguori had four strikeouts over six innings to pick up the win. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits.
Andy DeJesus was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored for Gary (6-6).
Pro golf
Moore's 65 leads by 1 at Memorial: Tiger Woods got off to a slower start than he would have liked Thursday at the Memorial.
That had more do with a stopwatch than a scorecard.
Ryan Moore opened with five birdies in seven holes and never missed a fairway after the first one, posting a 7-under 65 for his best start in his 14th appearance at Muirfield Village. He was one shot ahead of Jordan Spieth, who chipped in for birdie, chipped in for par and holed a 35-foot eagle putt.
Woods made a pair of late birdies to salvage a 70 in his first round since missing the cut at the PGA Championship. He played his back nine in a foursome with Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose and a rules official in a cart timing them because they were so far out of position.
"We were on the clock most of the back nine," Woods said. "That made things a little more complicated."