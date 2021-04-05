 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST Noveroske enters transfer portal
SPORTS DIGEST Noveroske enters transfer portal

  Updated
Hannah Noveroske Indiana All-Star

Michigan City's Hannah Noveroske was named an Indiana All-Star on Thursday.

 Provided (Photo/Indiana All-Stars)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noveroske enters transfer portal: Indiana's Hannah Noveroske (Michigan City) announced on twitter that she is entering the transfer portal. In two seasons at IU, she appeared in 22 games, eight this season. She scored 24 career points. "Thank you Indiana for giving me the opportunity, experience and relationahips on and off the court," she tweeted. "After countless hours of prayer and discussions, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I want to say a special thank you to Hoosier nation, the athletics staff and my teammates for all of the endless support."

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Fife returning to IU as part of Woodson's staff: New Indiana coach Mike Woodson is bringing a distinctly Hoosiers flavor to his new staff after hiring former star Dane Fife as associate head coach Monday. Fife spent the last 10 seasons working on Tom Izzo’s staff at Michigan State, the final three as associate head coach. But Fife played on Bob Knight's final team and helped lead Indiana to the 2002 national championship game, the Hoosiers' most recent Final Four appearance. After graduating, he served two seasons as an administrative assistant for then Hoosiers coach Mike Davis. “Dane is someone who I have always had the utmost respect for,” Woodson said in a statement. “His knowledge of the Big Ten and his success as a recruiter will be an invaluable asset as we look to continue building a staff that will help elevate this program to the highest levels. I know his love for the Hoosiers and this university comes across the moment you talk to him.” In 2005, Fife became the youngest head coach in Division I men's basketball when he took the IPFW job — a title he held for the first five seasons he was there. Fife went 82-97 in six seasons at IPFW, which is now known as Purdue University Fort Wayne. Fife was named the Big Ten's co-defensive player of the year as a senior and holds the school record for steals (180). His shooting percentage (47.8%) in 2001-02 ranks sixth on the program's single-season list and he won Michigan's Mr. Basketball Award in 1998.

Tar Heels turn to assistant Davis: North Carolina didn't have to look far to find the successor to Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams or someone with a strong connection to the storied men's basketball program. The school turned to former Tar Heels player and assistant coach Hubert Davis as head coach Monday, the promotion coming four days after Williams' emotional retirement news conference. The 50-year-old Davis played under Dean Smith before a long NBA career, and he also spent the past nine seasons working under Williams. The school announced the hiring after an emergency meeting Monday by its board of trustees, with Davis' introductory news conference planned for today.

