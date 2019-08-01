College baseball
NWI Oilmen erupt early in rout: A seven-run first inning Wednesday helped lead the NWI Oilmen to an 18-8 rout over Joliet. The Oilmen had eight hits, including four doubles, in the first. The Oilmen's top three in the order, Malik Peters, Patrick Doran and Jake Plastiak combined for 11 hits. Peters was 4-for-6 with three runs scored. Doran was 3-for-6 with a double, triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Plastiak was 4-for-6 with a double, home run, four runs scored and three RBIs. Frank Napleton had a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Jackson Dvorak was 2-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs.
College
NCAA unveils independent rules enforcement arm: The NCAA introduced Thursday a new arm of rules enforcement made up of independent investigators, advocates and decision-makers to handle complex cases involving serious infractions. Creating a new process for dealing with some high-profile infractions cases was one of several recommendations made last year by the Rice Commission on college basketball. The commission, created in response to an FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting, concluded the NCAA's existing investigation and enforcement structure was rife with potential and perceived conflicts of interest. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process will be comprised of four groups, including the Complex Case Unit, which will conduct investigations and provide representation for schools and individuals accused of violations. Among those chosen for the CCU were former FBI Director Louis Freeh, who investigated the role of Penn State officials in the Jerry Sandusky child sexual-abuse scandal, and attorney Tom Mars, who has recently helped several high-profile football players gain immediate eligibility from the NCAA after transferring. The Independent Resolution Panel will conduct hearings, decide whether violations occurred and hand down penalties.
ESports
Gaming megastar leaves Twitch for Mixer: Fortnite superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has left Twitch and is taking his video game live streams to Microsoft's Mixer platform, a stunning switch that could have wide-ranging consequences for the rapidly growing industry. Blevins announced his move Thursday, ending a hugely profitable partnership with Twitch, a live streaming giant owned by Amazon. Blevins has earned millions broadcasting himself playing Fortnite and other video games on Twitch and YouTube. He has over 14 million followers on Twitch, and the platform has hosted many of his pioneering esports moments, including a Fortnite event in March 2018 featuring rappers Drake and Travis Scott and football player JuJu Smith-Schuster that propelled the game into a full-blown cultural phenomenon. Blevins will host his first Mixer live stream Friday from Lollapalooza, a four-day music festival in Chicago.
Ice skating
Ex-Olympic skater Wagner writes about 2008 sex assault: Former Olympian Ashley Wagner says she was sexually assaulted by another figure skater in 2008 when she 17. The three-time national champion wrote in USA Today on Thursday that John Coughlin climbed into her bed after a party at a skating camp and began kissing and groping her. Coughlin was 22 at the time and took his life in January at 33. Wagner says she was "absolutely paralyzed in fear." Wagner won an Olympic team bronze medal in 2014 and is now retired from competitive skating.