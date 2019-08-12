College baseball
Dvorak named to MCL All-League Team: NWI Oilmen third baseman Jackson Dvorak has been named a member of the Midwest Collegiate League's All-League squad. Dvorak tied for the MCL lead in RBIs with 37. He also had a .304 batting average with two home runs, seven doubles and two triples. Jack Wagner of MCL champion Bloomington was named Manager of the Year. DuPage County's Nick Santoro was named MVP. Southland's Justin Rios was named Pitcher of the Year. Also, Crestwood outfielder Ray Hilbrich (Purdue Northwest/Lake Central) made the squad.
Pro baseball
Postponement leads to RailCats' Tuesday doubleheader: Monday's game between the RailCats and Texas AirHogs was postponed due to severe weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with both games of the doubleheader being 7-inning games. Fans with tickets for the Monday game can exchange them at the RailCats Box Office for tickets to any 2019 regular-season RailCats game.
Girls golf
Crown Point wins KV invitational: Madelyn Adams carded an 81 Monday to help Crown Point win the Kankakee Valley Invitational at Sandy Pines. The Bulldogs defeated Lake Central 332-356 for the team title. CP teammate MacKenzie Wilson shot an 83, while Delaney Adams had an 84. Danielle Colantuono carded an 83 for the Indians. North Newton's Mackenzie Dresbaugh was medalist with an 80. Griffith's Catherine Brzycki shot an 82.
College football
Five VU players named to Steele’s Preseason All-PFL Team: Five Valparaiso players were recently named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Pioneer Football League. Senior linebacker Austin Petrie was named a preseason first-team All_PFL choice. Senior offensive lineman Jack Jarnigan, senior defensive lineman James Reed and senior defensive back Jamari Booker all received second-team. In addition, senior kicker Dimitrios Latsonas was tabbed to the third-team.
Pro basketball
Bulls to start regular season at Charlotte: The Bulls will tip off their 2019-20 regular-season campaign on Oct. 23 when they travel to Charlotte for a 6 p.m. game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Chicago will host its home opener on at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 when the defending NBA Champion Raptors make their first of two appearances in the Windy City. Bulls single-game tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at Bulls.com and NBATickets.com. Season tickets, 22-Game Plans and 11-Game Plans are currently on sale. For season tickets or groups, call 312-455-4000 and ask for a Ticket Executive or visit Bulls.com/Tickets.
Around the horn
The NCAA has backtracked on new certification standards and will no longer require a bachelor's degree for a sports agent to represent Division I men's basketball players who declare for the NBA draft while maintaining college eligibility. ... Former defender Kate Markgraf has been named general manager of the U.S. women's national team, U.S. Soccer announced Monday. Markgraf will oversee the search for a coach to replace Jill Ellis, who is leaving the team in October. ...