Youth baseball
NWI Rippers lose marathon opener at World Series: Christian Paris and Alex Rich each had two hits and an RBI on Friday, but the NWI Rippers lost a marathon 7-6 17-inning opener to Bakersfield, California, in the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in Mobile, Alabama. The Rippers scored a run in the top of the 17th, but Bakersfield responded with two runs to win. Ryan Bolda had seven strikeouts over 5 innings for the Rippers. The Rippers play Onondaga, New York, at 3 p.m. Sunday.
College baseball
NWI Oilmen edge Crestwood in ninth: The NWI Oilmen scored in the bottom of the ninth Saturday to edge Crestwood 7-6. Clay Thompson was 2-for-3 with two doubles and run scored. Jackson Dvorak was 2-for-4 with a run scored. On Friday, a ninth-inning NWI Oilmen rally fell a run short in a 7-6 loss to DuPage County. DuPage County took a 7-5 lead with two runs in the top of the ninth. The Oilmen could only muster one run in the bottom of the ninth. Jake Plastiak was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Frank Napleton was 2-for-5 with a solo home run. Ben Berenda was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Pro baseball
Five RailCats pitchers combine for win over Milkmen: RailCats starter Frank Moscatiello and four relievers combined to limit Milwaukee to one run in a 6-1 victory Friday. Danny De La Calle was 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored. Colin Willis added two RBIs and a run scored. Marcus Mooney was 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Pro basketball
Warriors, Green reportedly agree on 4-year, $100M extension: Draymond Green entered this offseason vowing that the Golden State Warriors would remain a contender for NBA titles. His opinion hasn't changed. Green and the Warriors have agreed on the terms of a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was unsigned, though that was expected to be completed imminently. Green's new deal will start with the 2020-21 season, so he is under contract through 2023-24. Klay Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million extension with the Warriors last month, and Stephen Curry is under contract through the 2021-22 season, so three major pieces of the Warriors' half-decade of success are now locked up for at least three more years.
Auto racing
Chase Elliott wins pole at The Glen: Chase Elliott won the pole for the NASCAR Cup race Sunday at Watkins Glen International. Elliott, the defending race winner, was the fastest Saturday in both rounds of qualifying and beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron with a fast lap of 127.297 mph around the 2.45-mile road course. Points leader Joey Logano will start 21st.
Austin Cindric wins NASCAR Xfinity race at The Glen: Austin Cindric's dad never wanted him to be a racer. Dad might want to change his mind now. Cindric won on the road course at Watkins Glen in NASCAR's Xfinity Series on Saturday, holding off veteran AJ Allmendinger in the final two laps. It was the first series win in 54 races for the 20-year-old Penske Racing driver, and he outran one of the best road racers in NASCAR. "It's fantastic. It means so much in the playoffs," Cindric said. "To be able to execute today, that's what we need with six or seven races left before the playoffs. It's a momentum shift. This team is used to winning."