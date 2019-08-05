Youth baseball
NWI Rippers pick up win in pool play: Ryan Bolda had 10 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings Monday in a 6-3 win over Mid County, Texas, in pool play at the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in Mobile, Alabama. Christian Mojica had two hits and two RBIs for the Rippers. Alex Rich added two hits. The Rippers took control early with two runs in the first inning and four more in the second. The Rippers, 1-2 overall, face Primetime Baseball at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the final game of pool play.
Girls golf
Michigan City wins season-opening invite: Lia Thomas carded a 69 Monday to help Michigan City kick off the season with a win at the LaPorte County Invitational at Michigan City Municipal Golf Course. The Wolves combined for a 301 to win by 46 strokes. LaPorte placed third at 390. Gabby Hull carded a 94 for the Slicers. Marquette Catholic was fourth at 391. South Central was fifth at 436.
Pro baseball
RailCats sign Schilling: The RailCats recently signed Hayden Schilling to his first professional baseball contract. The 23-year-old started Saturday's game against Milwaukee at third base and hit eighth in the lineup. He picked up his first professional hit in the ninth inning, a single blooped down the left-field line. In order to make room on the roster, right-hander Frank Moscatiello was placed on irrevocable waivers. Schilling played at New Mexico, graduating in the spring. In four years with the Lobos, the Santee, California, native produced a career .318 batting average. This year with the RailCats, Moscatiello went 1-2 with a 6.55 ERA in 15 appearances.
Pro basketball
Carter returning to Hawks for 22nd NBA season: Vince Carter is putting off retirement for at least one more season. With that, he'll claim the longest career in NBA history all to himself. A person familiar with the situation confirmed that Carter has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to return to the Atlanta Hawks for his record 22nd season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. The 42-year-old Carter never wavered in his desire to play with someone this season. He is tied with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and recently retired Dirk Nowitzki — all of whom played for 21 seasons — for the longest career in NBA history. "Just waiting for the right opportunity," he said on a recent conference call to discuss the upcoming Jr. NBA Global Championship, when questioned by a reporter from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Nothing has changed as far as that goal and that dream of mine."