Youth baseball
NWI Rippers to make return trip to World Series: The NWI Rippers topped the CP Diamond Dogs 10-3 in Monday's championship game of the Babe Ruth 16-18 Ohio Valley Regional in Green Bay, Wisconsin. With the win, the Rippers return to the World Series, which run Aug. 2-9 in Mobile, Alabama. The Rippers advanced to the title game with a 10-0 win over Germantown in the semfinals. Crown Point edged LaGrange 6-4 in the other semifinal. The Rippers finished the tourney 4-0 by a combined score of 41-4.
Pro baseball
RailCats swept by Dogs: The RailCats were swept by the Dogs on Sunday at U.S. Steel Yard after losing 11-7 in the final game of the year between the two local rivals. Sunday’s game also started four hours, five minutes later than scheduled due to rain and didn’t complete until 9:52 p.m. Tom Walraven broke up Austin Wright’s perfect-game bid with a single to center to begin the bottom of the fifth inning. Walraven finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Marcus Mooney added an RBI triple.
Women's basketball
Bell Tabbed as WHAC winner for Liston Award: Indiana Tech's Rachel Bell (Crown Point) was named the recipient of the Emil S. Liston Award for the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference on Monday. Bell will be the conference’s nomination for the NAIA National Award, which will be announced on Sept. 16. Bell holds a 3.88 grade-point average as a Special Education major while averaging 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals while logging 32.3 minutes per game en route to Second-Team All-Conference honors. The product of Lake Central High School finished the season with a trio of national rankings: 11th in total assists (164), 20th in assist/turnover ratio (2.1) and 21st in assists per game.
Men's swimming
Pieroni helps US team break 400 free relay record: Blake Pieroni (Chesterton) helped Team USA win a gold medal and set a meet record in the 400-meter freestyle relay Sunday at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Pieroni swam the second leg, helping the team finish in 3 minutes, 9.06 seconds.
Pro soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo won't face rape charge in Las Vegas: Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused the soccer star of raping her in his suite at a Las Vegas resort more than 10 years ago, a top prosecutor said Monday. A new investigation by Las Vegas police failed to show that Kathryn Mayorga's claim could be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said. "Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming," Wolfson said in a statement. The decision represented a victory on one of two legal tracks tied to the 2009 allegation against one of the most recognizable and highly paid players in sports. In a lawsuit still pending in federal court, Mayorga alleges that she was pressured to sign an agreement to keep quiet in exchange for $375,000. Her lawyers want to void the deal and collect at least $200,000 more from Ronaldo.