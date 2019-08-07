Men's basketball
Ognacevic commits to VU: Valparaiso received a verbal commitment from Jacob Ognacevic, a senior 6-foot-8 forward from Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Valparaiso has two projected scholarships remaining for 2020-21. Also, VU announced Wednesday that Vanderbilt and George Washington have bought out previously agreed upon games at the ARC. The Crusaders won 82-79 at George Washington in the front end of the home-and-home series last December. Valparaiso had not officially announced the Vanderbilt series.
Girls golf
Host Crown Point wins invitational: Delaney Adams carded a 79 Wednesday to help host Crown Point win its invitational at White Hawk Country Club with a 333. Sarah Sanders shot an 81 to help Lake Central place second at 346. Lea Thomas was medalist with a 76 to help Michigan City finish third as a team at 362.
Prep baseball
Coulter named new coach at South Central: Zach Coulter has been named the new coach at South Central. He was approved by the board of school trustees Tuesday at their regular monthly meeting, according to the school's Fecebook page. He's coached by prep and travel baseball the last 10 years.
Pro baseball
RailCats fall to RedHawks: Colin Willis was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored Tuesday, but the RailCats lost 5-3 to Fargo-Moorhead. Randy Santiesteban was 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored.
College football
NCAA says no injury reports this season: Standardized injury reports will not be implemented across college football this season after the NCAA explored the possibility in response to the rise of legalized sports betting. The NCAA's Board of Governors announced Wednesday that it still supports the association's rules prohibiting athletes and school administrators from wagering on sports or providing information to people associated with gambling. But the board concluded an injury or availability report across college football is not viable. An ad hoc committee on sports wagering studied the possibility of teams publicly disclosing whether players would be available for games. "The ad hoc committee gathered thorough feedback from conference commissioners, athletics administrators, athletic trainers and student-athletes across all three divisions about potential player availability reporting," said Ohio State President Michael Drake, who is chairman of the Board of Governors. "The membership has significant concerns about the purpose, parameters, enforcement and effectiveness of a player availability reporting model."
Auto racing
Unser Jr. admits to operating vehicle while intoxicated: Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr. has pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, but will spend no time in jail. Court records show Unser received a 363-day suspended sentence, and 363 days of probation. He is required to complete 480 hours of community service. An Avon, Indiana, officer pulled Unser over on May 20 after clocking his vehicle going 59 mph in a 45 mph zone and drifting from his driving lane. The officer later noticed Unser's eyes were red and glossy and his speech slurred. Unser fell to the ground and rolled down an embankment after being asked to get out of his car. Unser is the son of Indy 500 racing legend Al Unser and the nephew of three-time Indy winner Bobby Unser. Unser Jr. competed in the Indianapolis 500 19 times, winning the race in 1994 and 1992.