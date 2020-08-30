 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Ohio State player wounded in shooting, police say
SPORTS DIGEST: Ohio State player wounded in shooting, police say

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ohio State player wounded in shooting, police say: Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was wounded in a weekend shooting in Columbus, police said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood, police said. They said the officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett was found with a “through-and-through" gunshot wound to the cheeks. He was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition. Police opened a felony assault investigation. No arrests were immediately announced. The 6-foot-2, 299-pound senior played in 11 games last year for the Big Ten champions, totaling 10 tackles and 2 1/2 tackles for loss. A message sent to a team representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Julian Alaphilippe

France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey arrives on podium after winning the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115.6 miles with start and finish in Nice, southern France Sunday.

CYCLING

Alaphilippe wins second Tour de France stage for his father: Racing across the finish line at the Tour de France, Julian Alaphilippe kissed his finger and raised it to the sky, dedicating his win Sunday on Stage 2 to his father who died in June. “I promised myself that I’d win for him,” the French rider said. The opening weekend of the Tour still set hearts racing, with dramatic spills on the rain-slickened opening day followed by Alaphilippe's poignant win. No one can be sure that the race will negotiate its way through France's worsening infections to the finish in Paris on Sept. 20. Yet the show, for now at least, is most definitely on — with Alaphilippe back in the race leader's iconic yellow jersey, once again showing the way.

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium Sunday.

AUTO RACING

With Belgian GP win, Hamilton 2 behind Schumacher's record: Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish at the Belgian Grand Prix to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher's Formula One record on Sunday. The world champion was untroubled from pole position, beating his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

ESPORTS

Bronny James joins pro organization: Bronny James is going pro — in video games. The son of NBA star LeBron James has joined professional esports organization FaZe Clan, where he's expected to stream Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone under the handle “FaZe Bronny." The 15-year-old James is a promising basketball player who could follow his dad into the pros, but he's already reached celebrity status online. He has 4.3 million followers on TikTok and over 300,000 followers on streaming platform Twitch. Terms of James' deal were not disclosed. James has streamed Fortnite, Warzone and NBA 2K and could create content for FaZe Clan on those titles and others. FaZe Clan has seven competitive teams, including a Call of Duty team based in Atlanta that was set to play Sunday for the CoD League championship, but James is unlikely to serve as a competitive player. FaZe Clan has longstanding ties to the traditional sports world, and its roster of influencers include the NFL's JuJu Smith-Schuster and the NBA's Ben Simmons and Meyers Leonard. Simmons was announced as a FaZe Clan investor Monday.

