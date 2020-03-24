SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen add nine pitchers to staff

College baseball

Oilmen add nine pitchers to staff: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen recently added nine pitchers to its pitching staff. The Oilmen added left-handers Luke Pappas (Chicago) and Cole Anderson (Burbank, Illinois) plus right-handers Michael Schalasky (Palos Heights, Illinois), Brandon Tyler (Hammond), Tommy Windt (South Suburban College), Cade Turner (Frankfort, Illinois), Marek Bauner (Crown Point), Ryan Troxel (Valparaiso) and Jacob Frencl (Frankfort, Illinois). Tyler has worked 4 1/3 innings during his freshman season at Grambling State. He played was also part of the White Sox ACE organization. Bauner is a freshman at UT Martin. Troxel is a freshman at St. Xavier, where he’s teammates with Joe Rycerz (Andrean), who will also join him with the Oilmen this summer. The 6-foot-2 righty has made three appearance and one start, allowing four earned runs while walking eight and striking out eight over eight innings.

Men's basketball

AP honors Dayton's Toppin, Grant: Obi Toppin and Anthony Grant spent the season transforming Dayton from anunranked team that wasn't even picked to win its conference into one of the nation's best, complete with the most wins in program history. The pair behind the Flyers' remarkable rise claimed The Associated Press' top individual honors: Toppin is the men's college basketball player of the year and Grant is the coach of the year. Now Dayton has its first winners of the AP's top awards, joining St. Joseph's in 2004 (with Jameer Nelson and coach Phil Martelli) as the only programs in the past 40 seasons to claim both in the same year. Baylor's Scott Drew, a former Valparaiso coach, guided the Bears to a 23-game winning streak and five weeks at No. 1 and finished second with 13 votes. Iowa junior Luka Garza was second in the balloting, earning 24 votes after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.