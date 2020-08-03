You are the owner of this article.
SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen bats fall quiet in loss to Southland
SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen bats fall quiet in loss to Southland

Angelo Cantelo

Marian Catholic graduate Angelo Cantelo has been one of the most consistent hitters for the Northwest Indiana Oilmen.

 David P. Funk, The Times

SUMMER BASEBALL

Oilmen bats fall quiet in loss to Southland: A pair of first-inning RBI singles by Tyler Nelson, of Crown Point, and Angelo Cantelo were all the Northwest Indiana Oilmen could muster offensively in a 4-2 loss to the Southland Vikings Monday. NWI left eight men on base and held a lead until Logan Anderson's bases-clearing triple gave the Vikings the lead in the sixth. The Oilmen (18-8) are tied with DuPage County (18-8) for the Midwest Collegiate League lead. The two teams will meet Tuesday at Aurora Central Catholic (Ill.) High School.

Oilmen catcher named MCL Player of the Week: Angelo Cantelo became the first Oilmen to hit for a cycle in Saturday's rain-shortened 17-11 win over the MCL Minutemen. The performance, which included six RBIs, helped land him the Midwest Collegiate League's Player of the Week award. He hit 9 for 22 (.409) with nine RBIs, five extra-base hits and six runs scored in five games. Southland's Clayton Bumsted was named MCL Pitcher of the Week after throwing 12 innings without allowing an earned run with 11 strikeouts. Joliet scored three unearned runs off him July 27.

AUTO RACING

Keselowski lands extension with Penske: Brad Keselowski finally got a contract extension from Team Penske, announced the day after NASCAR's 2012 champion won his third race of the season. Keselowski has been open in his desire to remain with the organization where he gave Roger Penske his first NASCAR championship. The 10-week shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic prolonged extension talks but a deal was announced Monday. Terms were not released, but a person familiar with the contract said the extension is one year through 2021.

PRO FOOTBALL

"The Rock" buys XFL: Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million. The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox. The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13. Spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season, either.

