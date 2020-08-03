SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen bats fall quiet in loss to Southland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMMER BASEBALL

Oilmen bats fall quiet in loss to Southland: A pair of first-inning RBI singles by Tyler Nelson, of Crown Point, and Angelo Cantelo were all the Northwest Indiana Oilmen could muster offensively in a 4-2 loss to the Southland Vikings Monday. NWI left eight men on base and held a lead until Logan Anderson's bases-clearing triple gave the Vikings the lead in the sixth. The Oilmen (18-8) are tied with DuPage County (18-8) for the Midwest Collegiate League lead. The two teams will meet Tuesday at Aurora Central Catholic (Ill.) High School.

Oilmen catcher named MCL Player of the Week: Angelo Cantelo became the first Oilmen to hit for a cycle in Saturday's rain-shortened 17-11 win over the MCL Minutemen. The performance, which included six RBIs, helped land him the Midwest Collegiate League's Player of the Week award. He hit 9 for 22 (.409) with nine RBIs, five extra-base hits and six runs scored in five games. Southland's Clayton Bumsted was named MCL Pitcher of the Week after throwing 12 innings without allowing an earned run with 11 strikeouts. Joliet scored three unearned runs off him July 27.

AUTO RACING