SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen bounce back with win

College baseball
Oilmen bounce back with win: The NWI Oilmen built an early lead Friday and hung on for a 7-4 win over the Minutemen in Midwest Collegiate League play at Oil City Stadium. The Oilmen (12-5) remain in first place. On Thursday, the Oilmen lost 12-4 to Crestwood. The Oilmen committed a franchise-record nine errors in the loss. Tommy Windt had a two-run double.
Women's basketball
WNBA Commissioner confident season will be successful: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert believes the measures that the league has taken to ensure the players are safe as they work toward their season have been effective. Engelbert said on a conference call recently that there were two positive tests for the coronavirus when the players and staff first arrived on July 6 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. There have been none since. “Knock on wood every day, but things are stable here,” Engelbert said. “So far, the plan and the protocols are working. Wearing masks, washing hands, daily temperature checks." Engelbert, who just finished her first year as the league's commissioner, said that she is confident the WNBA will have a successful season and make it through the playoffs in October. “Again, I’m not superstitious, but the more I talk about how well things are going, I do get a little nervous. But I’m very confident right now." she said. The season will tip off on Saturday and teams will play 22 games, with the regular season ending Sept. 12.
Pro soccer
After rocky start, MLS bubble working: Jeff Agoos arrived inside the Major League Soccer bubble in Florida in late June. About a month into his stay, the number of restful, relaxing moments have been rare. “I don’t think I’ve actually exhaled since I first arrived,” Agoos said, joking. Agoos is the senior vice president of competition, operations and medical administration for MLS. He’s been at the point of helping run the MLS is Back tournament inside its contained environment at the Walt Disney World Resort. Making sure the competition has run smoothly on the field through the group stage, which ended Thursday, and into the knockout rounds that begin this weekend has been a priority. But the No. 1 task has been keeping the coronavirus out. After the tournament seemed to be on the verge of derailing at the start with virus outbreaks inside the FC Dallas and Nashville camps, the bubble seems to be working. Outside of those two teams, there have been only two confirmed positive tests — one from Sporting Kansas City and one from Columbus soon after teams arrived in Florida. “Once we were able to, I think, get through that, which was a real challenge ... we felt like we have a real controlled environment in a centralized location,” Agoos said. “We have really stringent testing protocols and medical protocols. We’re very vigilant about wearing face masks and social distancing. We’re trying to try to stay as vigilant as we can on ensuring that we’re creating the safest environment for our players and our staff.”
