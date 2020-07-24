SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen bounce back with win

Pro soccer

After rocky start, MLS bubble working: Jeff Agoos arrived inside the Major League Soccer bubble in Florida in late June. About a month into his stay, the number of restful, relaxing moments have been rare. “I don’t think I’ve actually exhaled since I first arrived,” Agoos said, joking. Agoos is the senior vice president of competition, operations and medical administration for MLS. He’s been at the point of helping run the MLS is Back tournament inside its contained environment at the Walt Disney World Resort. Making sure the competition has run smoothly on the field through the group stage, which ended Thursday, and into the knockout rounds that begin this weekend has been a priority. But the No. 1 task has been keeping the coronavirus out. After the tournament seemed to be on the verge of derailing at the start with virus outbreaks inside the FC Dallas and Nashville camps, the bubble seems to be working. Outside of those two teams, there have been only two confirmed positive tests — one from Sporting Kansas City and one from Columbus soon after teams arrived in Florida. “Once we were able to, I think, get through that, which was a real challenge ... we felt like we have a real controlled environment in a centralized location,” Agoos said. “We have really stringent testing protocols and medical protocols. We’re very vigilant about wearing face masks and social distancing. We’re trying to try to stay as vigilant as we can on ensuring that we’re creating the safest environment for our players and our staff.”