SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen clinch ninth-straight playoff berth

SUMMER BASEBALL

Oilmen clinch ninth-straight playoff berth: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen have not missed the Midwest Collegiate League playoffs since they were founded nine years ago and for the sixth time, they'll compete in the MCL Championship Series, which was clinched with a 7-3 win over the Joliet Generals. Mike Madura (Munster) gave up two runs in the first but settled in to go four innings, striking out six and earning his fifth win of the season, and the most NWI pitcher to win five games since 2016. He earned the win because he was taken out for a pitch count. Clay Thompson (Schererville) hit a RBI ground out to give the Oilmen a 3-2 lead in the second, one they wouldn't relinquish.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Purdue Northwest hires Wilcox as next head coach: Purdue Northwest tapped into a successful Dayton program for its next coach. The Pride hired Tristan Wilcox, a former assistant coach, recruiting coordinator and camp coordinator with the Flyers, as their next head coach. Wilcox guided the Dayton offense to program records for average and doubles in a season in 2017. She played four years at Aurora (Ill.) University, where she graduated form in 2013 and earned a masters at.

PRO GOLF

Thomas assured $2 million bonus: Justin Thomas shot only one round in the 60s at Harding Park, tied for 37th and lost the No. 1 ranking that he had held all of one week. The week wasn’t a total loss. Thomas has played so well this year with a PGA Tour-best three victories that he is assured of being the No. 1 seed when the FedEx Cup postseason begins. That also means he wins the Wyndham Rewards for leading after the regular season, which comes with a $2 million bonus. So he earned $45,000 from the PGA Championship, picked up $2 million and likely will lose $5,000 or so from missing a putt (not because of missing the putt, but because of his verbal reaction to why the ball didn’t go into the cup). The rest of the payout from the Wyndham Rewards — it goes through 10th place — has not been decided. Four players from the top 10 are in the field at the Wyndham Championship: Webb Simpson (No. 3), Sungjae Im (No. 5), Patrick Reed (No. 6) and Brendon Todd (No. 9).