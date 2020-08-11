You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen clinch ninth-straight playoff berth
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen clinch ninth-straight playoff berth

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen

NWI Oilmen "superfan" Mike Jones, of Whiting, holds up his sign to root on the team against the MCL Minutemen on Saturday at Oil City Stadium in Whiting.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

SUMMER BASEBALL

Oilmen clinch ninth-straight playoff berth: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen have not missed the Midwest Collegiate League playoffs since they were founded nine years ago and for the sixth time, they'll compete in the MCL Championship Series, which was clinched with a 7-3 win over the Joliet Generals. Mike Madura (Munster) gave up two runs in the first but settled in to go four innings, striking out six and earning his fifth win of the season, and the most NWI pitcher to win five games since 2016. He earned the win because he was taken out for a pitch count. Clay Thompson (Schererville) hit a RBI ground out to give the Oilmen a 3-2 lead in the second, one they wouldn't relinquish.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Purdue Northwest hires Wilcox as next head coach: Purdue Northwest tapped into a successful Dayton program for its next coach. The Pride hired Tristan Wilcox, a former assistant coach, recruiting coordinator and camp coordinator with the Flyers, as their next head coach. Wilcox guided the Dayton offense to program records for average and doubles in a season in 2017. She played four years at Aurora (Ill.) University, where she graduated form in 2013 and earned a masters at.

PRO GOLF

Thomas assured $2 million bonus: Justin Thomas shot only one round in the 60s at Harding Park, tied for 37th and lost the No. 1 ranking that he had held all of one week. The week wasn’t a total loss. Thomas has played so well this year with a PGA Tour-best three victories that he is assured of being the No. 1 seed when the FedEx Cup postseason begins. That also means he wins the Wyndham Rewards for leading after the regular season, which comes with a $2 million bonus. So he earned $45,000 from the PGA Championship, picked up $2 million and likely will lose $5,000 or so from missing a putt (not because of missing the putt, but because of his verbal reaction to why the ball didn’t go into the cup). The rest of the payout from the Wyndham Rewards — it goes through 10th place — has not been decided. Four players from the top 10 are in the field at the Wyndham Championship: Webb Simpson (No. 3), Sungjae Im (No. 5), Patrick Reed (No. 6) and Brendon Todd (No. 9).

PRO FOOTBALL

Titans place Beasley on non-football injury list: The Tennessee Titans have placed linebacker Vic Beasley on the non-football injury list days after he finally reported for training camp. The Titans announced Tuesday that Beasley must pass a physical before he can re-join practices. They also waived injured linebacker Reggie Gilbert. Beasley, who signed a one-year deal for $9.5 million in March, waited 10 days before reporting for training camp. He had to pass three COVID-19 tests since reporting on Aug. 7 before taking a physical with the Titans.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Munster and Chesterton latest to halt practices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts