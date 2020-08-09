SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen drop second in a row

RUGBY

Players, spectators stabbed in Sydney: One man has been charged and another remains under police guard in a hospital after a low-tier rugby league game in Sydney ended with one player allegedly stabbed another competitor and two spectators. Australian Associated Press reported Monday that New South Wales state police had arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The man was due to face court Monday. Police and emergency services were called to Old Saleyards Reserve in North Parramatta on Sunday following reports of an assault after an under-20s community game between Wentworthville Magpies and Penrith Brothers. A 19-year-old player and two spectators, aged 16 and 22, were injured during the incident and the injured men remain in Westmead Hospital.

FOOTBALL

Hardy, architect of Orange Crush, dies at 87: Carroll Hardy, a multi-sport star best known as the only man ever to pinch hit for Ted Williams, died Sunday at age 87. Hardy was also known as the football executive who helped assemble the “Orange Crush" defense in Denver during the 1970s. The University of Colorado, where Hardy was a three-sport star, said he died of complications from dementia. He is survived by his wife and three children. Hardy went on to play professional baseball and football after starring in track, baseball and football at Colorado from 1951-55. Hardy earned a record 10 letters altogether in the early 1950s. An All-American honorable mention in 1953 and ’54, Hardy rushed for 1,999 career yards with a whopping 6.87-yard average per carry, which remains the best in school history among players with at least 60 carries.