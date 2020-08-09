You are the owner of this article.
SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen drop second in a row
SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen drop second in a row

NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen

NWI Oilmen "superfan" Mike Jones, of Whiting, holds up his sign to root on the team against the MCL Minutemen on Saturday at Oil City Stadium in Whiting.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

SUMMER BASEBALL

Oilmen drop second in a row: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen had the tying run at the plate with two outs but leadoff hitter Tre Hondras flew out to right field in a 6-3 loss to the Southland Vikings. It's the Oilmen's second straight loss, marking the second time they've lost consecutive games. Tyler D. Nelson (Crown Point) hit a two-run single in the fifth to help the Oilmen (21-11) slash the lead. Costa Sirounis (Munster) hit a double and a triple.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Mitchell scores 29 to lift Fever: Kelsey Mitchell scored a season-high 29 points and Teaira McCowan posted a double-double and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 91-84 on Sunday night. Mitchell scored 20 or more for the fourth time this season, a mark only eclipsed by the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson whose done it five times this year. McCowan made a pair of free throws with 5:28 before halftime to give Indiana a 36-35 lead. The Fever (3-4) proceeded to take control and outscored Washington 16-4 before the break. McCowan finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Tiffany Mitchell scored 14, Julie Allemand 13 and Candice Dupree 10 with nine rebounds. The Fever ended an 11-game regular season losing streak against Washington. Emma Meesseman scored 19 for the Mystics (3-4) but was held to just a basket in the second half. Meesseman entered the game needing just three rebounds to reach 1,000 in her eight-year WNBA career. She finished with two boards.

RUGBY

Players, spectators stabbed in Sydney: One man has been charged and another remains under police guard in a hospital after a low-tier rugby league game in Sydney ended with one player allegedly stabbed another competitor and two spectators. Australian Associated Press reported Monday that New South Wales state police had arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The man was due to face court Monday. Police and emergency services were called to Old Saleyards Reserve in North Parramatta on Sunday following reports of an assault after an under-20s community game between Wentworthville Magpies and Penrith Brothers. A 19-year-old player and two spectators, aged 16 and 22, were injured during the incident and the injured men remain in Westmead Hospital.

FOOTBALL

Hardy, architect of Orange Crush, dies at 87: Carroll Hardy, a multi-sport star best known as the only man ever to pinch hit for Ted Williams, died Sunday at age 87. Hardy was also known as the football executive who helped assemble the “Orange Crush" defense in Denver during the 1970s. The University of Colorado, where Hardy was a three-sport star, said he died of complications from dementia. He is survived by his wife and three children. Hardy went on to play professional baseball and football after starring in track, baseball and football at Colorado from 1951-55. Hardy earned a record 10 letters altogether in the early 1950s. An All-American honorable mention in 1953 and ’54, Hardy rushed for 1,999 career yards with a whopping 6.87-yard average per carry, which remains the best in school history among players with at least 60 carries.

