SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen fall out of first place

Women's basketball

Fever loses season opener: Myisha Hines-Allen scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the defending champion Mystics beat the Fever 101-76 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. The 2020 WNBA season, delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, will be played in a bubble at the IMG Academy. Kelsey Mitchell hit five 3s and finished with 25 points for Indiana. Tiffany Mitchell scored 15 points and Candice Dupree 13.

Auto racing

Jones wins overtime NASCAR Xfinity race in Kansas: Brandon Jones came roaring around the outside of Austin Cindric on the second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish, then won the race to the finish line to win his second consecutive Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway. It was the second win of the season for the 23-year-old Jones, and it kept Cindric from matching Sam Ard's series record by winning his fourth straight race.

Pro basketball

Knicks close to deal to make Tom Thibodeau coach: Tom Thibodeau is coming back to the New York Knicks, who are still seeking the success they enjoyed when he was an assistant two decades ago. The Knicks are finishing a deal to make Thibodeau their coach, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday. No contract has been signed but a deal is expected to be announced next week, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing.

