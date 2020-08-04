SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen fall to DuPage County:

College baseball

Pro basketball

Vandersloot, Stevens help Sky beat Wings: Azura Stevens had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 14 points and 10 assists, and the Sky beat the Dallas Wings 82-79 on Tuesday night. Allie Quigley and Cheyenne Parker scored 15 points apiece and Kahleah Copper 11 for Chicago (4-1). After the Sky called timeout and the ball was moved to midcourt where, immediately after the inbound pass, the Wings trapped Vandersloot and forced a jumper ball. Dallas gained possession but, after a timeout, Parker had the last of her foul steals, poking the ball away from Dallas rookie Satou Sabally . Vandersloot made two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining.

Pro tennis

Nadal to miss US Open amid pandemic: Defending champion Rafael Nadal will skip the U.S. Open because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting on hold his bid to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record for Grand Slam titles. Nadal explained his decision in a series of tweets sent in Spanish and English on Tuesday. “The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it,” Nadal wrote. The 34-year-old from Spain called sitting out the tournament scheduled to begin Aug. 31 in New York “a decision I never wanted to take,” but added that he would “rather not travel.” “Rafa is one of the greatest champions in our sport and we support his decision," U.S. Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said. The current No. 1-ranked woman, Ash Barty, already had announced she would be missing the U.S. Open. The U.S. Tennis Association's entry list announcements Tuesday noted that 2019 women's champion Bianca Andreescu is in the field — at least for now; players can withdraw until the start of play — but made no mention of Nadal.