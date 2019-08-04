College baseball
Oilmen win regular-season finale: Jackson Dvorak was 3-for-6 Sunday with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the NWI Oilmen to a 13-11 regular-season finale win over DuPage County. Ben Berenda was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. Brandon Petkoff was 2-for-6 with two RBIs and a run scored. The Midwestern Collegiate League playoffs begin Tuesday. Third-seeded NWI, the defending champs, plays at second-seeded Southland at 4 p.m. in the semifinals. NWI hosts Wednesday's 7 p.m. game. If necessary, NWI will play at Southland at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Youth baseball
NWI Rippers fall again in extra innings: Josh Suslowicz had two RBIs Sunday, but the NWI Rippers lost 6-4 in eight innings to Onondaga, New York, during pool play at the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in Mobile, Alabama. The Rippers tied the game with three runs in the sixth. Onondaga took the lead for good with three in the top of the eighth. The Rippers also lost their opener in extra innings. Frank Plesac had nine strikeouts over seven innings. The Rippers play Mid County Texas at 10 a.m. Monday in pool play.
Pro baseball
Rookard leads RailCats to win: MJ Rookard was 1-for-2 with a triple, run scored and a go-ahead RBI sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning Sunday to lead the RailCats to a 3-2 win over Milwaukee. Justin Sinibaldi picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts over six innings. On Saturday night, Colin Willis was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, but the RailCats lost 7-4 to Milwaukee. Marcus Mooney was 3-for-4 with a run scored.
Pro golf
Shibuno holds off Salas to win Women's British Open in debut: Hinako Shibuno of Japan finished with a birdie to win the Women's British Open by one shot over Lizette Salas on Sunday as she wrapped up a stunning major championship debut. The 20-year-old Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who was playing for the first time outside of her country, birdied five of the final nine holes in a 4-under 68 and 18-under 270 overall. "I was also thinking about if I were to make this putt, how I was going to celebrate," Shibuno said of approaching the 18th. "Eat a lot of sweets." Largely unknown before the championship, Shibuno — nicknamed "Smiling Cinderella" — started Sunday with a two-stroke lead but lost it with a double bogey on the par-4 3rd. She bounced back with birdies on Nos. 5 and 7 before a bogey on the 8th at Woburn Golf Club. But in three of four rounds, Shibuno has shone on the back nine. She did it in 31 on Sunday — and just 30 on Thursday and Saturday.
Poston breaks through for first title: J.T. Poston won the Wyndham Championship for his first PGA Tour title, shooting an 8-under 62 for a one-stroke victory. Poston tied Henrik Stenson's 2-year-old tournament record at 22-under 258. He became the first player since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win a 72-hole stroke-play event on tour without any bogeys or worse. The native North Carolinian began his round three strokes back, took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 15th hole, then finished with three straight pars to earn $1,116,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points at the regular-season finale.