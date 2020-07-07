SPORTS DIGEST:: Oilmen game canceled:

Camp issues remain for NFL, union: The NFL and the NFLPA haven't come to an agreement on all protocols for training camp and the preseason as the report date for teams draws closer. The two sides finalized the protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and have also updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players' union. The league sent a 42-page memo to teams last Friday outlining those proposals. But the NFL Players Association and its president, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, say testing and the number of preseason games remain unresolved. Tretter reiterated that players don't want to play any preseason games and want a 48-day training camp schedule to give them more time to prepare for the season and avoid injuries. He cited an increase in injuries following the 2011 lockout.