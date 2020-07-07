SPORTS DIGEST:: Oilmen game canceled:

College baseball
Oilmen game canceled: Tuesday's NWI Oilmen game against the MCL Minutemen at the Munster Babe Ruth Field was canceled due to a field issue. NWI plays Southland at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dowling Park in Hammond. On Monday at Oil City Stadium, the Oilmen improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015 with a 11-0 home win against Joliet. NWI broke the game open with an eight-run sixth inning. Nick Anderson (Highland) was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Tyler Nelson (Chesterton) was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Luke Pappas, Tommy Windt (South Suburban College) and Kyle Iwinski (Griffith) combined to three-hit Joliet.
Pro football
Eagles' Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic post: Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend. Jackson initially posted a screenshot of a quote widely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying in part: “Jews will blackmail America.” In another post, Jackson showed support for Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who is known for anti-Semitic rhetoric. “My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” Jackson said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.”
Camp issues remain for NFL, union: The NFL and the NFLPA haven't come to an agreement on all protocols for training camp and the preseason as the report date for teams draws closer. The two sides finalized the protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and have also updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players' union. The league sent a 42-page memo to teams last Friday outlining those proposals. But the NFL Players Association and its president, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, say testing and the number of preseason games remain unresolved. Tretter reiterated that players don't want to play any preseason games and want a 48-day training camp schedule to give them more time to prepare for the season and avoid injuries. He cited an increase in injuries following the 2011 lockout.
