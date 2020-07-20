You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen pitch gem in 11-1 win over Minutemen
urgent
Digest

SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen pitch gem in 11-1 win over Minutemen

{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Madura, NWI Oilmen

The Oilmen's Mike Madura registered 10 strike outs in Monday's 11-1 win over the MCL Minutemen.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

SUMMER BASEBALL

Oilmen pitch gem in 11-1 win over Minutemen: Mike Madura (Purdue Fort Wayne/Munster) and Isaiah Coupet (Ohio State/Flossmoor, Illinois) combined to strikeout 15 hitters as the Northwest Indiana Oilmen beat the MCL Minutemen 11-1 on Monday. Madura started and struck out 10 over six innings, allowing one run on five hits. Coupet finished with three perfect innings and five strikeouts to earn the save. Nick Anderson's (Kankakee Community College/Highland) two-run double in the second gave the Oilmen a 2-1 lead that carried until the late innings. They added two in the eighth and seven in the ninth.

Oilmen, Minutemen players earn MCL honors: Oilmen pitcher Jack Guzek and MCL Minutemen first baseman Patrick Doran earned Midwest Collegiate League weekly honors announced Monday. Guzek (Iowa/Manhatten, Ill.) was the Pitcher of the Week after striking out nine hitters, allowing four hits in six scoreless innings in a 9-2 win over the Crestwood Panthers. Doran (North Carolina Central/Chicago) was the Hitter of the Week hitting .548 with two doubles, two home runs with five RBIs and seven runs scored.

PRO BASEBALL

Orioles' Smith Jr., Means questionable for opener: The Baltimore Orioles placed outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. on the 10-day injured list Monday, and manager Brandon Hyde isn't sure if left-hander John Means will be able to start the opener at Boston on Friday night. Smith recently returned to the team after testing positive for COVID-19 and still needs time to get into baseball shape. Means developed a sore arm late last week and missed his scheduled outing Sunday night in an exhibition game at Philadelphia. He hasn't been completely ruled out from starting the opener, but that would require a quick recovery.

Royals' Junis on IL after positive COVID test: The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Jakob Junis on the injured list Monday to allow him to continue preparing for the upcoming season after he missed the first part of summer camp following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Yankees' Cessa throws after positive test: Yankees pitcher Luis Cessa threw a 31-pitch bullpen on Monday as he returned from a layoff caused by a positive test for the coronavirus. The 28-year-old right-hander is not sure how he became infected. He had been in Arizona, where he lives with his girlfriend, and he and his girlfriend both tested positive before he was scheduled to travel to New York for the resumption of training.

PRO SOCCER

Prestigous Balon d'Or won't be awarded: The prestigious Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the soccer season. Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out every year since Stanley Matthews won the first one in 1956. Lionel Messi has won it a record six times — one more than longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The magazine started giving out a women's award in 2018, but that has also been put on hold. Because the game’s rules have been modified during the pandemic, the award itself was impacted. The Kopa Trophy for the best player under 21 and the Lev Yashin award for best goalkeeper have also been canceled this year, Ferré said.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts