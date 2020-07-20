SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen pitch gem in 11-1 win over Minutemen

Royals' Junis on IL after positive COVID test: The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Jakob Junis on the injured list Monday to allow him to continue preparing for the upcoming season after he missed the first part of summer camp following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Yankees' Cessa throws after positive test: Yankees pitcher Luis Cessa threw a 31-pitch bullpen on Monday as he returned from a layoff caused by a positive test for the coronavirus. The 28-year-old right-hander is not sure how he became infected. He had been in Arizona, where he lives with his girlfriend, and he and his girlfriend both tested positive before he was scheduled to travel to New York for the resumption of training.

PRO SOCCER

Prestigous Balon d'Or won't be awarded: The prestigious Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the soccer season. Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out every year since Stanley Matthews won the first one in 1956. Lionel Messi has won it a record six times — one more than longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The magazine started giving out a women's award in 2018, but that has also been put on hold. Because the game’s rules have been modified during the pandemic, the award itself was impacted. The Kopa Trophy for the best player under 21 and the Lev Yashin award for best goalkeeper have also been canceled this year, Ferré said.