SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen power past Crestwood

Baffert suspended 15 days by Arkansas racing officials: Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert was suspended for 15 days on Wednesday by the Arkansas Racing Commission and two of his horses were disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance. The commission said in a ruling that the suspension will run from Aug. 1 -15. The Oaklawn Park stewards found Baffert violated Rule 1233, which states that a trainer shall ultimately be responsible for the condition of any horse that is entered regardless of the acts of any third parties. His horses Charlatan and Gamine each tested positive for lidocaine in two rounds of testing after winning races at the Hot Springs, Arkansas, track on May 2.