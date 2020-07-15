SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen power past Crestwood

College baseball
Oilmen power past Crestwood: Kendal Ewell (Calumet City) and Clay Thompson (Schererville) each homered Wednesday, leading the NWI Oilmen to a 9-2 win at Oil City Stadium in Midwest Collegiate League play. Ewell and Thompson combined for six RBIs for the Oilmen (7-3). Tyler Nelson (Chesterton) was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, while Angelo Cantelo was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Jack Guzek scattered four hits over six scoreless innings to pick up the win.
Men's basketball
VU's Kiser named to NABC Honors Court: Valparaiso senior John Kiser was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches' Honors Court. Kiser finished with a 3.57 cumulative grade point average in mechanical engineering. Kiser averaged 6.5 points per game and was third on the team with 4.5 rebounds.
Pro hockey
Hawks' Kubalik a Calder finalist: The Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik was named a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie on Wednesday. Colorado’s Cale Makar, Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes are the other finalists.
College football
St. Thomas to join Pioneer Football League: The NCAA gave the University of St. Thomas permission Wednesday to jump directly from Division III to Division I, the final clearance for a bold move born out of the Minnesota private school's ejection from its conference for competitive reasons. The Tommies, who previously secured a spot in the Summit League for all but three of their 22 varsity teams, announced they'll join the Pioneer League for football and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for women's hockey. Valparaiso is a member of the PFL.
Auto racing
Elliott wins All-Star event: Chase Elliott held off Kyle Busch on Wednesday to win an All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Earlier in the evening, Matt DiBenedetto won the All-Star Open.
Horse racing
Baffert suspended 15 days by Arkansas racing officials: Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert was suspended for 15 days on Wednesday by the Arkansas Racing Commission and two of his horses were disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance. The commission said in a ruling that the suspension will run from Aug. 1 -15. The Oaklawn Park stewards found Baffert violated Rule 1233, which states that a trainer shall ultimately be responsible for the condition of any horse that is entered regardless of the acts of any third parties. His horses Charlatan and Gamine each tested positive for lidocaine in two rounds of testing after winning races at the Hot Springs, Arkansas, track on May 2.
Pro soccer
Four games per day in World Cup group stage: The 2022 World Cup will have four games every day in a 12-day group stage and matches later in the tournament that go into extra time will extend past midnight in Qatar. FIFA released the schedule for the first World Cup to be played in November and December on Wednesday. Host Qatar will open the Middle East’s first World Cup in the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium on Nov. 21. The final is on Dec. 18 at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!