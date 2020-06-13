SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen release home schedule

College baseball
Oilmen release home schedule: The Northewest Indiana Oilmen will kick off their home slate July 4 against the Minutemen on Midwest Collegiate League opening night. The game will begin at 6:10 p.m. at Oil City Stadium, kicking off a 27-game home schedule. The final regular-season home game will occur on Aug. 17 as the Oilmen welcome the DuPage County Hounds at 7:10. The full MCL schedule including Oilmen road games will be announced at a later date. The three-time MCL champion Oilmen are entering their ninth season in 2020 and first under the direction of manager Chris Cunningham.
VU's Barczi earns national academic honor: Valparaiso's Christian Barczi was recently named to the College Sports Directors of America's Academic All-American team. Barczi was named to the Third Team. Barczi joins Nolan Lodden as VU players to receive the honor. Lodden was a First Team selection in 2016. Barczi had a 3.59 cumulative grade point average in communication.
Men's golf
VU recruit Heck medalist at state finals event: Valparaiso recruit Alex Heck was medalist recently at the Indiana Golf Association's junior state team finals. Heck carded a two-round 146 at Ackerman-Allen Course in West Lafayette on Wednesday and Thursday. Heck won by three strokes. Heck also helped Center Grove Legacy win the team title, finishing with a 618.
Women's tennis
Valparaiso hands out postseason awards: Valparaiso junior Claire Czerwonka was named the team’s Most Valuable Player, while her younger sister, Olivia, was named the program’s Most Improved Player. Amanda Tabanera earned the program’s Crusader Award, while Demi Jhaveri received the team’s Scholar-Athlete Award.
