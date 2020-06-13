SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen release home schedule

College baseball

Oilmen release home schedule: The Northewest Indiana Oilmen will kick off their home slate July 4 against the Minutemen on Midwest Collegiate League opening night. The game will begin at 6:10 p.m. at Oil City Stadium, kicking off a 27-game home schedule. The final regular-season home game will occur on Aug. 17 as the Oilmen welcome the DuPage County Hounds at 7:10. The full MCL schedule including Oilmen road games will be announced at a later date. The three-time MCL champion Oilmen are entering their ninth season in 2020 and first under the direction of manager Chris Cunningham.