SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen remain in first place

College baseball
Oilmen remain in first place: Jack Guzek tossed seven three-hit innings with 11 strikeouts Friday to keep the NWI Oilmen in first place with an 8-2 win over the Minutmen at Oil City Stadium in Whiting. Nick Anderson (Highland) was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and and RBI for the Oilmen (21-9). Tyler Nelson (Andrean) had a double and two RBIs. Tommy Windt had a double and RBI. On Thursday, Anderson led a late rally with a two-run double in the bottom of the 10th inning, leading the NWI Oilmen to a 4-3 win over DuPage County.
Pro golf
Ko takes the lead at Marathon Classic: On a course with happy memories, Lydia Ko ran off four straight birdies to start her round and finished with birdies on her last two holes for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Marathon Classic. Ko is a two-time winner at Highland Meadows, and this would be a great spot for the former No. 1 player in women's golf to end a slump that has kept her winless in her last 44 events worldwide and dropped her to No. 55 in the world. A 36-hole lead is a good start. She got there with short birdie putts on the last two holes, both par 5s, that allowed her to move past Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who had a 63. Ko was at 13-under 129.
Pro basketball
Brown leads Lynx past Fever: Lexie Brown scored a career-high 26 points with nine assists and four steals and the Minnesota Lynx used a second quarter surge to beat the Fever 87-80 on Friday night. Down 23-18 after period one, the Lynx (5-1) — winners of four straight — went on a 17-3 run to start the second and never trailed again. Sylvia Fowles started the Lynx on their way after converting a three-point play and a layup. Minnesota held Indiana (2-4) to 11 points in the second. Kennedy Burke's 3-pointer with 5:57 reduced Indiana's deficit to 76-73 with 5:57 left to play. Candice Dupree then made 1 of 2 foul shots to make it a two-point game, but Fowles responded with a pair of foul shots and a basket to blunt the Fever comeback. Fowles scored 21 points. Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell each scored 15 points for the Fever and Teaira McCowan scored 11 points with 12 rebounds. Indiana now has dropped three of its last four.
Pro tennis
US Open loses 2 more top-10 women: Two more top-10 women -- Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens -- will miss the U.S. Open, joining No. 1-ranked Ash Barty in skipping the Grand Slam tennis tournament during the coronavirus pandemic. The fifth-ranked Svitolina, a Ukrainian who was a semifinalist at Flushing Meadows a year ago, posted Friday on social media that she doesn’t “feel comfortable to travel to US without putting my team and myself at high risk.” No. 7 Bertens, who is Dutch, wrote on Instagram that one of her concerns is the need to be quarantined upon returning to Europe after the U.S. Open, which runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 and will not have any spectators.
