SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen remain in first place

College baseball

Oilmen remain in first place: Jack Guzek tossed seven three-hit innings with 11 strikeouts Friday to keep the NWI Oilmen in first place with an 8-2 win over the Minutmen at Oil City Stadium in Whiting. Nick Anderson (Highland) was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and and RBI for the Oilmen (21-9). Tyler Nelson (Andrean) had a double and two RBIs. Tommy Windt had a double and RBI. On Thursday, Anderson led a late rally with a two-run double in the bottom of the 10th inning, leading the NWI Oilmen to a 4-3 win over DuPage County.

Pro golf

Ko takes the lead at Marathon Classic: On a course with happy memories, Lydia Ko ran off four straight birdies to start her round and finished with birdies on her last two holes for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Marathon Classic. Ko is a two-time winner at Highland Meadows, and this would be a great spot for the former No. 1 player in women's golf to end a slump that has kept her winless in her last 44 events worldwide and dropped her to No. 55 in the world. A 36-hole lead is a good start. She got there with short birdie putts on the last two holes, both par 5s, that allowed her to move past Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who had a 63. Ko was at 13-under 129.