SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen score in ninth, edge Southland

Pistons' Palace of Auburn Hills imploded: It was the site of six championships between the Detroit Pistons and Shock, thousands of regular-season basketball games, hundreds of playoff games and some of the greatest moments in Detroit sports history. It hosted some of the most notable concerts in the state, with performances by Michael Jackson, Sting, Madonna, Prince and dozens of others. And as of Saturday, it is no more. The Palace of Auburn Hills was imploded Saturday morning, ending a years-long shuttering process that began when the Pistons moved to downtown Detroit to Little Caesars Arena in 2017. Explosives brought down what was left of the 32-year-old arena, which consisted of tall columns and a roof following months of demolition that started in March, in a matter of seconds. The Palace opened in August of 1988 to great fanfare.