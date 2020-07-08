SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen suffer first loss of season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College baseball

Oilmen suffer first loss of season: The NWI Oilmen squandered a 4-2 lead Wednesday and suffered their first loss of the season, 9-4 to unbeaten Southland at Dowling Park in Hammond. Southland (5-0) scored seven runs in the seventh inning to take control. Angelo Cantelo was 2-for-5 with a double and run scored for the Oilmen (3-1).

Pro hockey

Blackhawks say team name honors namesake who inspired: The Blackhawks say they will continue to use their team name because it honors a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations. “The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public,” the NHL team said in a statement recently.

College