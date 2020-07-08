SPORTS DIGEST: Oilmen suffer first loss of season

College baseball
Oilmen suffer first loss of season: The NWI Oilmen squandered a 4-2 lead Wednesday and suffered their first loss of the season, 9-4 to unbeaten Southland at Dowling Park in Hammond. Southland (5-0) scored seven runs in the seventh inning to take control. Angelo Cantelo was 2-for-5 with a double and run scored for the Oilmen (3-1).
Pro hockey
Blackhawks say team name honors namesake who inspired: The Blackhawks say they will continue to use their team name because it honors a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations. “The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public,” the NHL team said in a statement recently.
College
Ivy League suspends fall sports due to pandemic: The Ivy League on Wednesday became the first Division I conference to suspend all fall sports, including football, because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving open the possibility of moving some seasons to the spring if the outbreak is better controlled by then. The decision affects not just football but soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country, as well as the fall portion of winter sports like basketball.
Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic: Stanford announced Wednesday that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The school will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions.
College football
Northwestern moves Wisconsin game to Ryan Field: Northwestern's game against Wisconsin scheduled for Nov. 7 at Wrigley Field in Chicago is being moved to Ryan Field because of uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Northwestern announced the decision Wednesday after consulting with the Cubs, state and local authorities and the Big Ten Conference.
Auto racing
Johnson cleared to race: Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and will race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway. Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result. Hendrick Motorsports said Johnson tested negative on Monday and Tuesday and will return to the No. 48 Chevrolet at Kentucky. NASCAR confirmed Wednesday that Johnson has been cleared to return.
