SPORTS DIGEST Oilmen use late outburst in win over DuPage County

College baseball
Oilmen erupt late in rout: The NWI Oilmen erupted for 10 runs in the eighth inning to rout host DuPage County 11-1 Thursday in Midwest Collegiate League play. Nick Anderson (Highland) was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Oilmen (4-1). Tyler Nelson (Chesterton) was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Angelo Cantelo was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Pro golf
Woods to return next week at Muirfield Village: The PGA Tour returned five weeks ago with some of its strongest fields. Now it gets its biggest star. Tiger Woods announced Thursday on Twitter he will play next week at the Memorial, a tournament he has won a record five times, as he goes after his record 83rd career victory on the PGA Tour. “I've missed going out and competing with the guys and can't wait to get back out there,” Woods said. It will end a five-month break from competition for Woods. He last played on Feb. 16 at the Genesis Invitational, where he shot 76-77 at chilly Riviera to finish alone in last place.
Pro basketball
Court filing claims $400K paid to Williamson family: The legal fight over NBA rookie Zion Williamson's endorsement potential now includes an allegation that his family received $400,000 from a marketing agency before his lone season for Duke. Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida state court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came a week after Williamson filed his own lawsuit in a North Carolina federal court to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC. In court filings Thursday in North Carolina, Ford's attorneys included a sworn affidavit from a California man who said the head of a Canadian-based firm called Maximum Management Group told him he paid Williamson's family for his commitment to sign with MMG once he left Duke for the NBA.
Pro soccer
Nashville out after 9 players test positive: Nashville SC has withdrawn from Major League Soccer's MLS is Back tournament in Florida after nine players tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced Thursday. Nashville is the second team to withdraw from the tournament. FC Dallas had to pull out after 10 players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19. Nashville SC was playing in its first season in MLS. The team dropped its first two matches of the season before the league shut down on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
