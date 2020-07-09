SPORTS DIGEST Oilmen use late outburst in win over DuPage County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College baseball

Oilmen erupt late in rout: The NWI Oilmen erupted for 10 runs in the eighth inning to rout host DuPage County 11-1 Thursday in Midwest Collegiate League play. Nick Anderson (Highland) was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Oilmen (4-1). Tyler Nelson (Chesterton) was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Angelo Cantelo was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Pro golf

Woods to return next week at Muirfield Village: The PGA Tour returned five weeks ago with some of its strongest fields. Now it gets its biggest star. Tiger Woods announced Thursday on Twitter he will play next week at the Memorial, a tournament he has won a record five times, as he goes after his record 83rd career victory on the PGA Tour. “I've missed going out and competing with the guys and can't wait to get back out there,” Woods said. It will end a five-month break from competition for Woods. He last played on Feb. 16 at the Genesis Invitational, where he shot 76-77 at chilly Riviera to finish alone in last place.

Pro basketball