College baseball
Oilmen win big over DuPage: The Oilmen's solid hitting created an unmatched offense against the DuPage County Hounds as the Oilmen came out on top with an 11-5 win. Patrick Doran and Ben Berenda each totaled three RBIs for the Oilmen. Doran went 3-for-4 with all three hits going for extra-bases. Pitcher Connor Oliver had a shaky start on the mound but eventually settled down in the bottom of the second, holding the Hounds scoreless for the next five innings. Reliever Max Franklin came in to close out the game for the Oilmen, pitching 2 1/3 innings while striking out two and giving up one run.
College Soccer
Valpo Adds Erin Scott as Graduate Assistant: Valparaiso coach John Marovich announced Tuesday the hiring of Erin Scott to become the program's graduate assistant coach. Scott comes to the program after a four-year career as a Division I goalkeeper. She spent her final two years at Cambell, starting all 38 games and previously played two seasons at Creighton. Scott is also a two-time Big South Defensive Player of the Week.
Minor League Baseball:
RailCats lose third straight game: The Gary RailCats allowed a season-high 16 runs, 20 hits and five home runs from the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks in a 16-1 loss Tuesday at U.S. Steel Yard. Left fielder MJ Rookard — who recently signed a contract with the RailCats — was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Pitcher Trevor Lubking (5-5) went five innings, allowing 11 hits and nine runs.
Pro Baseball
Cleveland Indians call up Zach Plesac: The Cleveland Indians called up Crown Point graduate Zach Plesac from Triple-A Tuesday to start against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Plesac, a 12th-round pick of the Indians in the 2016 MLB First-Year Player Draft, has a 3-3 record with a 3.80 earned run average over 45.0 innings of work in eight starts for the Indians this season. He has recorded 33 strikeouts against 17 walks, 35 hits and 19 earned runs allowed.
Pro Hockey
Hawks trade Anisimov: The Chicago Blackhawks have traded center Artem Anisimov to the Ottawa Senators for center Zack Smith. Anisimov scored 77 goals and added 78 assists in 291 games, including 15 goals and 22 assists last season for the Blackhawks. He played four seasons with Chicago. Smith played 70 games last season for the Senators, scoring nine goals and adding a career-high 19 assists.