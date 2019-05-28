Pro tennis
Osaka avoids French Open upset: Naomi Osaka's body language made her plight plain. For all she's already accomplished, the internal pressure stemming from aiming to do even more was ruining her debut as the No. 1 seed at a Grand Slam tournament.
Fed up with her poor play in a first-round match at the French Open — errors off Osaka's racket gave her opponent her first 30 points Tuesday — she missed yet another shot. She was within a game of losing. Osaka wheeled around to look at her box and display what seemed to be a sarcastic thumbs-up.
"Definitely sarcastic. I was kind of thinking: 'Do you guys see this amazing tennis I'm playing right here? Thumbs-up.' I don't even know what I wanted them to do. I felt kind of bad after I did it. It was more like I had to put my emotions somewhere," Osaka said. "It's one of those matches where you're not playing well, but you have to find a way to win. For me, I've just begun learning how to do that."
Five times just two points from defeat in a swirling wind, Osaka held it together enough to overcome all of those miscues and stretch her winning streak at majors to 15 matches by eventually beating 90th-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 0-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Starting her first defense of a Slam title, Simona Halep also turned in an uneven performance and needed three sets to get by, topping 47th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
Business
Sports Illustrated magazine sold for $110 million: Sports Illustrated magazine has been sold for $110 million to a company that specializes in managing fashion, entertainment and sports brands, including marketing rights to Shaquille O'Neal and Muhammad Ali.
The seller, Meredith Corp., will continue running the print edition and the website SI.com for at least two years. Its editor and publisher are staying on, and the magazine will have editorial independence.
The deal lets Sports Illustrated grow in new areas such as esports, while Meredith can continue to "produce independent, award-winning journalism and storytelling," Sports Illustrated Editor-in-Chief Chris Stone said in a statement.
It's not clear what will happen after two years, though it's possible Meredith and the new buyer, Authentic Brands Group, could extend their licensing deal, terms for which weren't disclosed.
Auto racing
NBC's first-ever Indy 500 delivers 11% ratings increase: NBC's first-ever broadcast of the Indianapolis 500 showed an 11% ratings increase over last season according to NBC, Nielsen and Abode Analytics.
Sunday's race averaged a combined 5.446 million viewers watching on NBC and online via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. The audience peaked at 6.7 million for the final 15 minutes of the race.
The broadcast-only average of 5.414 million viewers makes it the most-watched Indianapolis 500 in three years. NBC took over the broadcast rights this year from ABC, the network that had aired the race for 54 years.
It was also NBC's most-watched Sunday afternoon sports event since the NFL wild-card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Bears on Jan. 6, which averaged 36.0 million.