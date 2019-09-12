College basketball
OVC keeping tournaments in Evansville through at least 2023: The Ohio Valley Conference has agreed to continue holding its men's and women's basketball tournaments at Evansville through at least 2023. OVC officials announced Thursday that they have voted to accept a three-year agreement that will keep the tournaments at the Ford Center through 2023. The agreement also includes an option to hold the tournaments at Evansville in 2024. The OVC's board of presidents will consider that option no later than its 2022 spring meetings. The Ford Center opened in 2011 and has served as the home of the OVC men's and women's basketball tournaments since 2018. The tournaments has taken place in Nashville, Tennessee, every year from 2003-17.
NJ financier adviser praised at NCAA scandal sentencing: A New Jersey financial adviser was praised for his cooperation and a judge spared him from prison Thursday after he admitted his role in a college basketball scandal. Munish Sood, 47, was fined $25,000 but was not sentenced to prison or forced to be supervised by probation authorities. U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood said she'll rule on restitution at a later point. A prosecutor praised Sood for testifying at two trials that resulted in the convictions of several men charged in the bribery case, saying Sood provided information the government didn't previously know about as it built its case. Prior to being sentenced, Sood apologized to "the people I hurt the last few years. I have no one to blame but myself."
Horse racing
Justify's positive test possibly came from contaminated food: Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert denied giving 2018 Triple Crown winning horse Justify a banned substance that caused a positive test prior to last year's Kentucky Derby and blamed the result on contaminated food. Baffert said Thursday that he "unequivocally" rejects the implication he'd give Justify or any other horse scopolamine, which the colt tested positive for after winning the Santa Anita Derby in April 2018. The New York Times reported Justify tested positive for the substance and that the California Horse Racing Board did not adequately investigate the matter. Justify was allowed to continue racing and won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes to become the 13th Triple Crown winner in history. California Horse Racing Board equine medical director Rick Arthur told the AP that the amount of scopolamine in Justify's blood was "minuscule" and that he recommended based on his findings that the case not be prosecuted. Scopolamine, also known as hyoscine, can be used to treat motion sickness in humans and in limited equine cases can relieve intestinal spasms, though it can be toxic to horses.