SPORTS DIGEST: Pac-12 football plans remain in holding pattern

College football
Pac-12 football plans remain in holding pattern: Any plans for the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in returning to football are on hold due to health policies in two states within the conference. The Pac-12 has reconsidered starting its football season this fall, but does not have approval from state and local health officials in California and Oregon to conduct contact practices. Earlier this month, the Pac-12 announced a partnership that would give the conference's schools the capacity to perform daily, rapid COVID-19 tests on athletes. The rapid testing was seen as an avenue for the conference to begin playing football and other sports sooner than expected. The Pac-12 CEO Group is scheduled to meet Friday to discuss the conference's options. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaking Wednesday, said nothing in his state is preventing the conference from moving forward with football and other sports.
Track and field
Kansas Relays to be postponed: The Kansas Relays, one of the longest-running track and field events in the country, will be postponed in the spring as the University of Kansas tries to deal with a massive budget shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The school said in announcing its decision Wednesday that postponing the relays will save at least $300,000 from the Kansas Athletics budget, and perhaps more given the likely COVID-19 testing requirements. Until last spring, when the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep the country, the Kansas Relays had been held every year since 1923 with two exceptions: the outbreak of World War II led to its cancellation from 1943-45 and renovations in 1998 and 1999 to Memorial Stadium, which is also home to the Jayhawks' football program.
Pro hockey
Blues hire Montgomery as assistant after Stars firing: Jim Montgomery is getting a second chance to coach in the NHL after being hired by the St. Louis Blues as an assistant coach less than a year since he was fired by the Dallas Stars for unprofessional conduct. Montgomery was fired in December, 32 games into his second season as Stars coach, for what general manager Jim Nill said was behavior inconsistent with "core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League." The 51-year-old on Wednesday said he has been sober for over nine months now. The Stars replaced him in December with interim coach Rick Bowness and are now in the Stanley Cup Final. Montgomery said he's wishing them the best of luck "because I'm not with them because of my own actions." Montgomery said he and his family are very grateful to owner Tom Stillman, general manager Doug Armstrong and coach Craig Berube for this opportunity.
Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!