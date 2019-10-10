Pro basketball
Pacers exercise contract options on Leaf, Aaron Holiday: The Pacers have exercised contract options on TJ Leaf and Aaron Holiday. Leaf was the team's first-round draft pick in 2017 and has averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in his first two seasons in the league. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward is expected to play a bigger role this season. Holiday showed promise as a rookie. The 6-1 point guard and 2018 first-round pick scored 5.9 points and dished out 1.7 assists in 2018-19 and should log more minutes now that point guard Darren Collison and backup Cory Joseph are no longer on the roster. Indiana also signed veteran guard Walt Lemon Jr., who played with Boston, Chicago and New Orleans over the past two seasons.
Pro golf
Cook, Gooch share lead after first round of Houston Open: Austin Cook and Talor Gooch shot 8-under-par 64s Thursday to take the lead after the first round of the Houston Open. Cook, who tied for 11th as a Monday qualifier in 2015 when the tournament was played the week before the Masters — its calendar slot until 2018 — shot a career-best 29 on the front side. The 28-year-old golfer from Arkansas returned to the clubhouse having hit every one of the 18 greens in regulation, another career first. "It's definitely nice to get out and have a great round in the first round," Cook said, before expressing frustration with his recent missed cuts lately because of "iffy ball-striking" on his part and far too many low scores around him. "A few of (the missed cuts) were by one shot. Last week (the cut in Las Vegas) went to 5-under. I wasn't expecting that."
Soccer
Iran women attend FIFA soccer game for first time in decades: They had to sit well apart from the men, and the stadium was practically empty, but thousands of Iranian women in merry jester hats and face paint blew horns and cheered Thursday at the first FIFA soccer match they were allowed to freely attend in decades. In what many considered a victory in a decades-long fight by women in Iran to attend sporting events, they wrapped themselves in the country's vibrant red, green and white colors and watched with excitement as Iran thrashed Cambodia 14-0 in a 2022 World Cup qualifier at Tehran's Azadi, or Freedom, Stadium. "We are so happy that finally we got the chance to go to the stadium. It's an extraordinary feeling," said Zahra Pashaei, a 29-year-old nurse who has only known soccer games from television. "At least for me, 22 or 23 years of longing and regret lies behind this."