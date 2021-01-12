SPORTS DIGEST: Pagano reportedly set to retire

Pro football

Colts' Castonzo announces retirement: When Anthony Castonzo first arrived in Indianapolis in 2011, he figured he'd be a short-timer. He wound up starting at left tackle for the next decade. The Colts' longtime offensive line anchor announced his retirement Tuesday, three days after a postseason loss at Buffalo and less than two weeks after undergoing season-ending surgery on his right ankle.“If you would have told me after training camp my rookie year that I was going to have a 10-year career, I would have laughed in your face," the 32-year-old Castonzo said during a video call. “I would have been like, ‘I can’t block anybody in the NFL’ because Dwight Freeney did that to me." Clearly, the Colts knew better when they drafted the Boston College alum with the No. 22 overall pick. Indy envisioned Castonzo being Peyton Manning's blindside protector into the foreseeable future. But a neck injury kept Manning out of the entire 2011 season. Manning was released in March 2012 before the two ever took a snap together. Still, Castonzo managed to deliver on his promise. He won the starting job as a rookie and played in 152 games including playoffs — sometimes with one of the league's best offensive lines, sometimes with one of the NFL's worst. Regardless, Castonzo did his job. “For 10 seasons, Anthony consistently handled premier pass rushers at one of the toughest positions," team owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “He quickly developed into the leader of our offensive line and set a standard for preparation, strength and conditioning and play. Anthony deserves a tremendous amount of credit for helping our offensive line mature into one of the best units in the NFL. He will sorely be missed."